Allvue Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Allvue Systems Holdings, Inc. (“Allvue”) today announced that it plans to commence the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Allvue is offering 15,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public. Additionally, Allvue intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,295,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The IPO price is expected to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share. Allvue has applied to list shares of its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ALVU.”

Allvue intends to use the net proceeds received from the IPO to purchase newly-issued units in Bluefin Topco, LLC. In turn, Bluefin Topco, LLC intends to apply the balance of the net proceeds it receives from Allvue to repay indebtedness, pay expenses incurred in connection with the IPO and the other organizational transactions contemplated thereby and for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Credit Suisse are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the IPO. Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers, and Piper Sandler, Stifel, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, CastleOak Securities, L.P., C.L. King & Associates, Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers for the IPO.

The IPO will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 888-603-5847 or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Allvue:

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows and delivering enhanced analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005642/en/