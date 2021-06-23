Allvue Systems : Selected by LOSANGE FINANCE to Provide Comprehensive Back Office Managed Services

Partnership will enable Canadian fund administrator to quickly scale business capabilities needed to fully support venture capital and private equity clients

Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced an agreement with LOSANGE FINANCE (“LOSANGE”) to provide its comprehensive and technology-forward Fund Accounting and Investor Portal solutions. LOSANGE is a fund administration services firm based in Quebec, Canada that delivers advanced fund administration services, portfolio insights, and startup services to their venture capital and other fund manager clients.

Allvue’s solutions will help LOSANGE streamline and automate back-office accounting and operations, empowering the firm to quickly scale its business and client service capabilities. LOSANGE clients will have access to highly configurable dashboards that support workflow standardization, waterfall automation, and detailed reporting on a fully integrated platform.

“We differentiate ourselves from traditional fund administrators by offering a true digital experience and placing a heavy focus on offering integrated, sophisticated, forward-thinking technology solutions to our clientele. So when looking for a provider to bolster our back-office offering, we needed a partner with a similar forward-thinking mindset and deep understanding of our clients’ needs,” said Claude Olivier Girard, CEO and Co-founder of LOSANGE. “Allvue’s robust platform and formidable industry expertise will enable us to quickly accelerate our growth while ensuring we continue to provide exceptional and competitive service to our clients. We are proud to be among the first fund administrators in Canada to make such a significant technology leap.”

“Technology plays a critical role in advancing growth and streamlining manual processes, and LOSANGE is an innovative fund administrator that recognizes its importance,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “Our partnership will provide the pivotal automation and reporting capabilities they need to fully support clients without a heavy operational burden.”

Allvue’s Fund Accounting solution integrates detailed financial statement reporting, a multi-currency general ledger, cash management, waterfall capabilities, and workflow standardization into one cloud-based platform to support all administrative and investor relations functions. The firm’s Investor Portal provides limited partners with highly configurable, feature-rich dashboards, the ability to securely share reporting documents, and tools to update their information within the system, helping with portfolio company data management, cash flow analysis, documents, and more.

About Allvue

Allvue Systems is a leading provider of investment management solutions for fund managers, investors, and administrators in the alternative investments industry. The company offers innovative, configurable investment software with an integrated front-to-back solution that empowers superior investment decisions by eliminating the barriers between systems, information, and people, and streamlining investment processes. Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, and currently manages over $2.5 trillion in assets on its platform. The company is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to product enhancements and innovation, and a focus on private debt, private equity, and other alternative asset classes, Allvue helps firms make better investment decisions, enables deeper relationships with their investors and prospects, and allows them to spend less time getting information and more time using it. To learn more about Allvue, please visit: https://www.allvuesystems.com/

About LOSANGE

LOSANGE FINANCE is a Financial Services firm based in Montréal QC, specialized in Fund Administration. It offers Fund Operations, mainly using the KUSHIM platform, as well as Fund Accounting to VC/PE Funds. It also directly supports the Fund's Portfolio Companies as fractional CFO for strategic advisory and financial performance.

For more information: www.losangefundservices.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005602/en/