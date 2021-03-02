Log in
Allworth Financial Named a 2021 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews.

03/02/2021 | 12:04pm EST
Sacramento, California, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allworth Financial has been recognized as a 2021 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers as announced by InvestmentNews.

Allworth was recognized as one of the top firms in the country for advisers based on employer and employee surveys delving into everything from company culture, benefits, career paths and more.

“We’re thrilled to once again be recognized by InvestmentNews as one the best places in America for financial advisers to work,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Scott Hanson. “Since Pat McClain and I founded Allworth in 1993, we wanted to be a place that our advisers, employees and clients could call home. While we can always improve, this honor illustrates that we are staying true to our original mission.”

InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the survey and recognition program.

“We’ve all seen the value of a great work culture over the past year, and InvestmentNews is excited to once again recognize those firms that are taking a lead in providing great financial advice and being a great place to work,” said George Moriarty, Chief Content Officer, InvestmentNews. “These firms are leading the industry in developing best-in-class human resource practices.”

To learn more about the InvestmentNews 2021 75 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers, please go to Bestplacesforadvisers.com.

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. With nearly $11 billion in AUM, Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.


© GlobeNewswire 2021
