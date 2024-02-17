STORY: On arrival at the prison where her son died, Alexei Navalny's mother was told he was struck down with "sudden death syndrome."

That's according to his team, who added the 69-year-old Lyudmila was also told the family wouldn't receive his body until an investigation was completed.

Navalny's mother was given the official death notice at the prison in Khrap on Saturday (February 17) and told his body had been moved to Salekhard for an investigation.

Although the morgue in the town told Reuters it had not yet arrived.

Navalny spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh:

"So right now, we don't have access to the body and we don't know for sure where it is. And we demand that Russian authorities immediately give Alexei's body to his family. (white flash) I think that everyone should understand that it is Vladimir Putin who personally ordered to kill Alexei Navalny, and he has to take responsibility for that."

She did not provide evidence but pointed to an incident in 2020 when Navalny survived what Western doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning attempt on his life.

Something Putin denied involvement in at the time.

Navalny rose to prominence more than a decade ago by proclaiming what he said was vast corruption in Putin's Russia.

He was serving prison sentences totalling more than 30 years on extremism and fraud charges which he denied and said were politically motivated.

Hundreds of people have been arrested across Russia at meetings and memorials to Navalny according to the OVD-Info protest-monitoring group.

Police stopped flowers being laid at a memorial of victims of political repression near the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

And in Moscow, hundreds of flowers and candles laid on Friday in the opposition leader's memory were removed by Saturday.

It didn't stop more continuing to arrive.