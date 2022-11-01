Advanced search
Almost-full oil supertanker runs aground near Singapore gas pipeline

11/01/2022 | 01:07am EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A crude oil supertanker has run aground in Indonesian waters close to a key pipeline that supplies natural gas to Singapore, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

The MPA said in a statement on Monday it was informed by the master of the Djibouti-registered tanker, Young Yong, that it had grounded off Takong Kecil in Indonesia's Riau Islands in the Singapore Strait on Oct. 26.

There were no report of injuries or oil spills, the MPA added.

The MPA did not respond to phonecalls for further comment.

Indonesian authorities were leading efforts to refloat the tanker, which has a capacity of about 2 millioon barrels, as well as preventive efforts against possible oil spills, the navy said.

The supertanker, capable of carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil, is almost full, according to shipping data on Refinitiv Eikon.

The ship is owned by Technology Bright International Co Ltd and managed by East Wind Ship Management Ltd. The ship typically loads crude oil bound for China from floating storage at the Singapore-Malaysia Straits.

Indonesian navy spokesperson Julius Widjojono said in a statement a navy patrol ship had been ordered to monitor for leaks of crude oil from the ship's cargo tanks.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore, Kate Lamb in Sydney, Florence Tan and Isabel Kua in Singapore; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
