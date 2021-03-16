Alo : Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies For 2021

Alo Yoga has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived — making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole.

Coming in at number eight, Alo, under the helm of Co-CEOs and Co-founders Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge, and an acronym for air, land, and ocean, has continued its evolution into a 360-degree lifestyle brand rooted in yoga, wellness, and mindfulness.

“We are grateful and honored to be named and ranked number eight to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies,” said Harris. “Alo’s success as a global lifestyle brand is a direct reflection of our dedication to our mission and our authenticity to our core values. Everything we do is proof of what we believe, which allows us to organically grow in new, innovative ways.”

In 2020, Alo made its debut into the beauty space with the debut of The Glow System™, a revolutionary, made clean in California skincare line featuring amla, a superberry traditionally used in ayurvedic healing, unlocking its power through cutting-edge beauty science. To follow, it will launch into wellness with a rapid-absorb gel ingestible stacking system late this Spring.

Alo Moves, its digital fitness platform, experienced a 7x uptick in streaming subscriptions this past year as at-home fitness became increasingly popular. Designed in support of community, Alo Moves is a place where global members can move, connect, and support each other. Alo Moves expanded its offerings to include over 2,500 videos ranging from yoga, HIIT, barre, meditation — specifically customizable to meet each subscriber’s lifestyle.

Going into 2021, Alo will continue to expand its business into more areas of fitness, wellness, apparel, and gear to offer everything needed to live a healthy lifestyle.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021.

ABOUT ALO

Alo is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand with a mission to bring yoga to the world, spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and its franchised fabrics. Alo is eco-aware and has been W.R.A.P. Certified in a humane and sweat-shop-free environment since day one. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at www.aloyoga.com and Alo sanctuaries in Los Angeles, New York, and San Diego as well as select retailers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316006095/en/