Aloha Brands Inc. Appoints New CFO Amy Stephenson

12/30/2020 | 03:25pm EST
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - Aloha Brands Inc. ("Aloha" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Stephenson as VP Finance & CFO. Mrs. Stephenson was the former CFO at Cura Select Canada Ltd. (Acquired for C$1.27 Billion), former CFO at The Green Organic Dutchman and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Mrs. Stephenson comes to Aloha with significant financial executive experience in the Cannabis sector. She served as CFO at Cura Select Canada Ltd. (Cura Partners Inc.), led a team of 23, oversaw their IPO, and a US$75M financing round prior to being acquired for C$1.27 Billion by Curaleaf Holdings Inc. Previously, she was the CFO, and VP of Finance at The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. where she led the IPO process and oversaw $130 Million financing. Previously, she was the CFO at Aurora Cannabis Inc. and former CFO of Bedrocan Cannabis Corp., which was merged with Tweed to form Canopy Growth Corp., Canada's largest Cannabis company.

Mrs. Stephenson is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), received her Master of Business Administration (Finance) from California State University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Hong Kong. She was a board member of the CFA Society, Toronto (CFAST) and a non-member council of the Associate of Professional Geoscientists, Ontario (APGO)

"It is extremely exciting to join a team with a phenomenal track record and a company with potential for significant growth both domestically and internationally for many years to come. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve Aloha's customers, teammates, community and shareholders," said Ms. Stephenson.

"We are a family run company on a mission to improve the lives of our family, friends and customers," said Cameron MacDonald, President & CEO of Aloha Brands Inc. "We've experienced the amazing effects of Cannabis and Hemp products across our branded portfolio and are extremely excited to have Ms. Stephenson join our highly experienced team as we expand our operations. Here at Aloha, we strive to harness the potential of Cannabis and Hemp to improve people's health, and wellness as well as the planet and our communities in which we operate. This is the motivating force behind Aloha.

Ms. Stephenson will succeed Warren Brown, who has served as Aloha's Chief Financial Officer since inception. Mr. Brown will remain a strategic advisor to the company during a transition period. We're very grateful and appreciative to Mr. Brown for his valuable contributions to date."

"At Aloha we live by the guiding principles of the word ALOHA. A, ala, watchful, alertness L, lokahi, working with unity O, oia'i'o, truthful honesty H, ha'aha'a, humility A, ahonui, patient perseverance."

About Aloha Brands Inc.:

Aloha Brands Inc. is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "Aloha Naturals Co." that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing industrial hemp ; (3) The Company's subsidiary "Aloha Cannabis Co." is currently applying for various licenses to be a Licensed Producer and will hold a license (the "License") issued by Health Canada (see "Material Contracts") to package and sell dried marijuana, marijuana plants, fresh marijuana, marijuana seeds and oil and to sell such marijuana products within Canada to Authorized Retailers or Distributors and federal Licensees in accordance with the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations. The Company intends to provide medical patients and adult-use consumers with safe, high-quality cannabis and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

Contacts:
Cameron MacDonald, President & CEO
Aloha Brands Inc.
Office 403 585-9875
Fax 403 770-8059
www.alohanaturals.ca
www.alohacannabis.ca

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7641/71180_b19dd423e4bd1a91_003full.jpg


Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7641/71180_b19dd423e4bd1a91_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71180


© Newsfilecorp 2020
