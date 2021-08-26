Alpaca Audiology Acquires Hearing and Tinnitus Center Long Island

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpaca Audiology, (Alpaca), the largest independent audiology clinic group in the United States, has acquired Hearing and Tinnitus Center Long Island. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Hearing and Tinnitus Center Long Island is an audiology clinic located in Woodbury, New York and offers a comprehensive range of hearing services including hearing evaluations, tinnitus, misophonia, and hyperacusis management.

“We are very excited to welcome Hearing and Tinnitus Center Long Island to the Alpaca family,” said Alpaca President, Brian Vesely. “We have long admired their exemplary reputation and unparalleled commitment to patient care and look forward to the continued growth and success of the clinic.”

Alpaca Audiology is comprised of 13 regional brands, operating more than 220 clinics across the country. Hearing and Tinnitus Center Long Island will retain its name and be a part of Alpaca’s Empire Hearing & Audiology regional brand.

