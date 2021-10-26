Alpha Impact Copy-Trading Platform Launches $100K USD Binance Competition for Top Traders

Winners showcase their best trades across four categories to demonstrate the ease and efficiency of the newly-launched copy trading platform

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Alpha Impact (https://alphaimpact.fi/), a social copy trading platform that connects users with experts to democratize lucrative investment strategies, today announced a series of trading competitions on Binance.com with a prize pool worth up to $100,000 USD, for top cryptocurrency traders. The competitions reward the platform’s top traders while also showcasing the benefits of using Alpha Impact’s newly-launched copy trading platform, which allows members to connect and copy trades from top-performing traders. Competition winners will be identified by the best trades across four categories: Plankton, Shrimp, Lobster, and Whale.find high-yield returns and connect with top traders to learn helpful copy-trading strategies.”

Plankton, the first trading competition strictly for beta users, was worth $1000 in prize money and ended with the winner gaining 41.1 percent after 14 days, only from spot trades. Next up is the Shrimp trading competition, which will be held between November 10 and December 10 of this year, with a prize pool worth $10,000 USD for 10 winners, broken down incrementally among 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place and 4-10th place. A minimum of 100 traders is required in order for the competition to start; there will also be prize allocations for the top 10 traders. The Trader who wins the first prize will receive 40 percent of the total prize pool, the second will earn 25 percent, the third trader will earn 15 percent; and 20 percent of the total allocation will be split equally among those traders who secure the fourth to the tenth position.

“The competitions are a great way to showcase Alpha Impact’s functionality while also rewarding our top traders. Following our beta launch, we are focused on building a strong following for traders, to not only make a passive income but also become key opinion leaders in the crypto world,” said Hayden Hughes, CEO of Alpha Impact. “This is ultimately a fun way to educate the crypto community about our platform and demonstrate its ability to help people.”

The Lobster and Whale trading competitions will be announced after the Shrimp trading competition is complete. Lobster and Whale will also hold the largest prize pools–– $30,000 and $50,000 respectively. Additionally, $9000 will be reserved for a referral program to reward anyone who refers traders to the competition.

For more information and to sign up to enter the competition, please visit: https://alphaimpact.fi/

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact is a copy-trading social media platform designed to connect followers with professional traders. Users can connect their investment account to Alpha Impact to copy top traders in our community, get the latest market news from traders, and learn crypto investing from influential traders, masterclasses, and beginner guides. Traders can earn another stream of income from sharing trades, trading knowledge, and building an industry reputation.



Built by two banking veterans from crypto and traditional finance, the founders’ philosophy is to empower people to profit from cryptocurrency and endorse strong performance history-backed traders as opinion leaders.

