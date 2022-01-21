Alpha Metaverse Technologies Announces Continued Marketing Campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. (CSE: ALPA) (FSE: 9HN) (OTC PINK: APETF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), announces that its engagement for marketing services with Financial Star News Inc. (“FSN”) (address: 701 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, V7Y 1C6; email: info@thefinancialstar.com), as previously disclosed in the Company’s October 8, 2021 news release, remains ongoing and is now anticipated to conclude on February 4, 2022.



As previously disclosed, FSN has and shall continue to, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertiser and marketers corresponding to the customers online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and bring attention to the business of the Company in consideration of USD $400,000 (plus applicable taxes) previously paid to FSN. The promotional activity shall occur on theFinancialStar.com, by email, Facebook, and Google. FSN does not have any prior relationship with the Company aside from its previous engagement with the Company.

About Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce, and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Metaverse Technologies brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphametaverse.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alphametaverse.com - 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: media@alphametaverse.com

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Brian Wilneff

Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.