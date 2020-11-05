Log in
Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2024: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

11/05/2020 | 10:16pm EST

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Akzo Nobel NV, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC and Evonik Industries AG will emerge as major alpha olefins market participants during 2020-2024

The alpha olefins market is expected to grow by 1209.22 k MT during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the alpha olefins market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005739/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The alpha olefins market will witness Neutral impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Alpha Olefins Market Participants:

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV operates its business under decorative paints and performance coatings segments. The company offers alpha olefins for a various end use such as polyethylene, synthetic lubricant, and plasticizers.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC operates its business under a unified segment. It manufactures and markets various alpha olefin products by the trade name AlphaPlus Normal Alpha Olefins and other normal olefins, such as ethylene, propylene, and alpha olefins worldwide.

Evonik Industries AG

Evonik Industries AG operates its business under four segments, which include nutrition and care, resource efficiency, performance materials, and services. The company offers alpha olefins for various end use such as polyethylene, synthetic lubricant, and plasticizers.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technvaio.com/report/alpha-olefins-market-industry-analysis

Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Alpha olefins market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • 1-Hexene
    • 1-Butene
    • 1-Octene
    • 1-Decene
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America
  • Application
    • Polyethylene
    • Synthetic Lubricants
    • Plasticizers
    • Others

The alpha olefins market is driven by increasing demand for rubber chemicals. In addition, other factors such as the expansion of end-user industries are expected to trigger the alpha olefins market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the alpha olefins market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43866

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

