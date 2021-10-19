AlphaNorth Asset Management - 1st Place Award Winner for 5 Year Performance

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - AlphaNorth Asset Management won three awards at today's 14th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund won 1st place for 'Best 5-Year Annualized Return' (June 30, 2016 - June 30, 2021) for its flagship hedge fund, the AlphaNorth Partners Fund. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund achieved annualized returns of 40.3% over the 5 year period as compared to its benchmark, the S&P/TSX Venture Index, which returned 5.6% over the same time period. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund was also awarded 2nd place for 'Best 3-Year Annualized Return' and 3rd place for 'Best 1-Year Return'.

Steve Palmer, AlphaNorth's Chief Investment Office and Portfolio Manager, said, "It is gratifying to be recognized as the best Canadian hedge fund for superior performance over 5 years in addition to the exceptional performance for the shorter time periods of one and three years. We take a long term perspective and encourage our investors to not sweat the short term volatility which can be high in the small cap space. AlphaNorth's investment philosophy focuses on maximizing returns for our investors over the long term rather than minimizing short term volatility."

"AlphaNorth's success is based on investing in small caps which historically have significantly outperformed all other asset classes," says Joey Javier, Managing Partner.

Launched in December 2007, the AlphaNorth Partners Fund is a long biased small cap hedge fund focusing primarily on Canadian companies. The investment objective is to achieve industry leading long term capital growth through superior selection of principally Canadian securities. AlphaNorth believes that superior long term investment returns are achievable by exploiting inefficiencies in the Canadian small cap universe through careful security selection on both a long and short basis. The firm combines both a bottom-up and top-down strategy in the selection of investments offering the best risk/reward characteristics. AlphaNorth employs various technical analysis techniques, which have proven to be successful, to assist in the timing of buy/sell decisions. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund is available to accredited investors.

To learn more about AlphaNorth Asset Management, contact info@alphanorthasset.com or by visiting www.alphanorthasset.com.

