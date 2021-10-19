Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AlphaNorth Asset Management - 1st Place Award Winner for 5 Year Performance

10/19/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - AlphaNorth Asset Management won three awards at today's 14th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund won 1st place for 'Best 5-Year Annualized Return' (June 30, 2016 - June 30, 2021) for its flagship hedge fund, the AlphaNorth Partners Fund. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund achieved annualized returns of 40.3% over the 5 year period as compared to its benchmark, the S&P/TSX Venture Index, which returned 5.6% over the same time period. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund was also awarded 2nd place for 'Best 3-Year Annualized Return' and 3rd place for 'Best 1-Year Return'.

Steve Palmer, AlphaNorth's Chief Investment Office and Portfolio Manager, said, "It is gratifying to be recognized as the best Canadian hedge fund for superior performance over 5 years in addition to the exceptional performance for the shorter time periods of one and three years. We take a long term perspective and encourage our investors to not sweat the short term volatility which can be high in the small cap space. AlphaNorth's investment philosophy focuses on maximizing returns for our investors over the long term rather than minimizing short term volatility."

"AlphaNorth's success is based on investing in small caps which historically have significantly outperformed all other asset classes," says Joey Javier, Managing Partner.

Launched in December 2007, the AlphaNorth Partners Fund is a long biased small cap hedge fund focusing primarily on Canadian companies. The investment objective is to achieve industry leading long term capital growth through superior selection of principally Canadian securities. AlphaNorth believes that superior long term investment returns are achievable by exploiting inefficiencies in the Canadian small cap universe through careful security selection on both a long and short basis. The firm combines both a bottom-up and top-down strategy in the selection of investments offering the best risk/reward characteristics. AlphaNorth employs various technical analysis techniques, which have proven to be successful, to assist in the timing of buy/sell decisions. The AlphaNorth Partners Fund is available to accredited investors.

To learn more about AlphaNorth Asset Management, contact info@alphanorthasset.com or by visiting www.alphanorthasset.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100232


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAlphaNorth Asset Management - 1st Place Award Winner for 5 Year Performance
NE
05:58pUNITED AIRLINES : posts $473 million 3Q profit on federal pandemic aid
AQ
05:58pEXACT THERAPEUTICS : Announces changes to the management team
AQ
05:57pHungry Planet Co-Founders Jody and Todd Boyman Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian
BU
05:55pROBLOX : to Host 2021 Investor Day
BU
05:55pLAMB WESTON : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and $700,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2032
BU
05:54pTexas refinery workers voting on Exxon contract offer that could end standoff
RE
05:53pAVANTOR : reg; Announces Pricing of Offering of $800 Million of Senior Notes
PR
05:52pCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Secures Sustainability Linked Financing for Capital Investments in Energy Delivery Solutions
PR
05:52pRiver Valley Community Bancorp Announces 5-for-4 Stock Split and 3rd Quarter Results (Unaudited)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
2Applus Services S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to..
3CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..
4'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
5Russia to go after Google this month with fine of up to 20% of annual t..

HOT NEWS