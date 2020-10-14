Log in
AlphaSwap : Announces Milestones in Fundraising, Client Onboarding, User Growth and Investment Performance

10/14/2020 | 07:44am EDT

AlphaSwap, an investment technology platform which bundles its analyst community’s best equity investment ideas for institutional customers, announces the following milestones:

  • Onboarding of first institutional clients
  • New fundraising of $1 million, including venture funding from the UK government’s Future Fund
  • Rapid community growth with user numbers surpassing 3,000
  • The AlphaSwap Best Ideas model portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 for the first nine months of 2020

AlphaSwap welcomes the onboarding of its first institutional customers who are using the investment ideas, unique portfolios and rich data generated by the platform to build, diversify and improve their own portfolios.

AlphaSwap has recently received venture funding from the UK government’s Future Fund which has come on board as an investor in the company’s $1 million capital raising, alongside a mix of highly regarded family offices and private investors. This builds on AlphaSwap’s successful previous fundraising round with the company now valued at $11 million.

AlphaSwap’s community of registered users who contribute investment ideas continued to grow rapidly during the current quarter. The platform’s users include current and former employees of several leading asset managers, hedge funds and investment banks as well as emerging investment talent who are looking to build track records and develop a career in asset management.

The AlphaSwap Best Ideas model portfolio has posted strong returns in 2020, outperforming the S&P 500 by a double-digit percentage year-to-date while having lower annualized volatility.

“AlphaSwap’s community-driven platform delivers better ideas, unique portfolios and rich data to institutional investors” said CEO Khing Oei. “AlphaSwap unlocks a new way to improve investment performance and extract alpha for institutional investors, while providing performance-based pay-outs to successful users. This creates the alignment of interests which has been long-lost in the asset management industry.”

Oei added: “There is real demand for AlphaSwap amidst seismic challenges to the structure and cost of the traditional asset management firm business model. Our user base is comprised of experienced traders and retired investment professionals, but also of young analysts from diverse backgrounds who are generating strong returns on their investment ideas as they look to become the PMs of tomorrow. What is also very exciting to see is that the percentage of female analysts on our platform is double the industry average. We believe AlphaSwap’s model is the future of asset management.”

Ends

About AlphaSwap
AlphaSwap (www.alphaswap.io), based in London, is an online investment idea platform where over 3,000 users drawn from more than 45 countries propose stock picks for other users to evaluate and vote on. This provides investible equity ideas, bespoke portfolios and increasingly rich data to help asset managers, allocators and investment platforms access uncovered ideas and generate alpha. The platform was launched in 2019 by Khing Oei, a former hedge fund CIO who was an investor at amongst others Goldman Sachs and Fortress Investment Group, before setting up his own event-driven and distressed fund.

© Business Wire 2020

