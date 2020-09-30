Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Alphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 02:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is seen in this illustration taken

Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday launched Google TV, which would show content from streaming services including Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

The tech giant also unveiled a new Chromecast streaming device that will now come with a remote control. It will cost $49.99 in the United States and will be available in other countries by the end of the year.

In addition, Google also introduced 5G-enabled phone Pixel 5, with a starting price of $699.

Earlier in August, Google launched its first 5G-enabled phone, Pixel 4a (5G), with a starting price of $499, and also introduced a non-5G version of 4a at $349, looking to broaden its appeal among budget-conscious customers.While Google's lower-priced devices have been top sellers, its higher-priced phones have gained little traction versus those from industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics Co and Apple because of limited marketing and stiff competition.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:05pEXCLUSIVE : Marathon Petroleum cutting at least 6% of refinery staff at nine U.S. plants
RE
03:00pPalantir valued at $23 billion as shares pop in public market debut
RE
02:53pAlphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast
RE
02:52pFaa administrator dickson on boeing 737 max evaluation flight "i like what i saw on the flight" -- press conference
RE
02:48pAMERICAN AIRLINES CEO LEAVES DOOR OPEN TO DELAYING OCT 1 FURLOUGHS : Cnn
RE
02:48pU.S. airlines asked to delay furloughs if aid deal in sight
RE
02:47pU.S. FAA chief tests Boeing 737 MAX in certification step
RE
02:47pGlobal banks ramp up preparations for U.S. election night chaos, sources say
RE
02:47pMeet the lawyers behind the upcoming U.S./Google antitrust showdown
RE
02:47pSEC says Morgan Stanley agrees to pay $5 million for short sale lapses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group