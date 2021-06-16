Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Alphabet's Waymo raises $2.5 billion in fresh funding in a year

06/16/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Waymo employee hails a ride on their phone during a demonstration in Chandler, Arizona

(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo said on Wednesday it raised $2.5 billion in its fresh funding round in a year after a string of defections of executives rekindled concerns about the technology struggling to scale up.

The funding led by Alphabet and other existing shareholders is the second outside funding for Waymo, which last year raised $3.25 billion in its first external investment round since its inception 2009.

Waymo has been widely viewed as the leader of the self-driving race, but attaining the holy grail of full and safe automation remains challenging as it faces growing competition from rivals backed by legacy automakers.

"There's no greater challenge in artificial intelligence than building and deploying fully autonomous technology at scale," Dmitri Dolgov and Tekedra Mawakana, Waymo's co-CEOs, said in a statement.

Self-driving startups are racing to build war chests to develop and commercialize technology, an expensive and time-consuming process.

General Motors Co's majority-owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary said on Tuesday it would gain access to a multi-year $5 billion line of credit with GM's finance arm.

Self-driving startup Argo AI, backed by Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, also plans to have another funding round before pursuing a public listing next year.

According to investor website PitchBook, Waymo, which offers limited driverless rides hailing service in Phoenix, is valued at just over $30 billion. Alphabet did not immediately comment on the unit's latest valuation.

The funds from the round, which included more than 10 participants, will be used for advancing Waymo Driver, the company's autonomous driving technology, and to grow Waymo's team, the company said. (https://bit.ly/3iL7l6t)

Participants in this latest round include AutoNation, Magna International, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Fidelity Management & Research Company, as well as new investor Tiger Global.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Berkeley, Ca and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Nick Zieminski)

By Hyunjoo Jin and Chavi Mehta


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pSweden Raises SEK10 Billion in New 50-Year Government Bond
DJ
01:07pExorbitant lumber, scarce materials hampering U.S. homebuilding
RE
01:06pREADOUT : Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Call with Argentine Economy Minister Martín Guzmán
PU
01:05pEXCLUSIVE : Deutsche Telekom seeks investors to bankroll German internet overhaul - sources
RE
01:04pAlphabet's Waymo raises $2.5 billion in fresh funding in a year
RE
01:02pItaly says busts China money laundering, European metals scam
RE
01:02pGM escalates the electric vehicle arms race
RE
01:00pTIM COOK : Apple's Cook says proposed EU tech rules threaten security of iPhones
RE
12:56pSpain gets EU approval for $84 bln COVID recovery plan
RE
12:54pGoogle must face shareholder lawsuit claiming it hid security risks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors await Fed's take on inflation worries
2Fed expected to flag start of monetary policy shift debate
3Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
4How yesterday’s data could affect Fed policy
5UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target

HOT NEWS