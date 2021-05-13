Log in
Alphawave shares slump 15% in London debut

05/13/2021 | 03:31am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian computer chip designer Alphawave's shares fell as much as 15% in their London market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at 2.63 billion pounds ($3.70 billion).

The Toronto-based company and its shareholders sold shares worth 856 million pounds at 410 pence per share, the middle of a previously announced price range.

Alphawave sold 360 million pounds in new shares while existing equity holders sold down shares worth 496 million pounds, listing around 28% of the business.

By 0715 GMT, the share price was at 350 pence.

Alphawave licences its high-speed data transmission technology to chipmakers and receives a royalty on every chip produced.

Its IPO is the latest in a series of large additions to the London Stock Exchange in 2021, following the likes of Deliveroo, Darktrace, Dr Martens, Moonpig and Trustpilot into the IPO market.

(Reporting by Joice Alves and Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO PLC -1.71% 239.54 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.66% 6926 Delayed Quote.-22.60%
MOONPIG GROUP PLC -0.63% 410.192 Delayed Quote.0.00%
