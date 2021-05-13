Alphawave shares slump 15% in London debut

The Toronto-based company and its shareholders sold shares worth 856 million pounds at 410 pence per share, the middle of a previously announced price range.

Alphawave sold 360 million pounds in new shares while existing equity holders sold down shares worth 496 million pounds, listing around 28% of the business.

By 0715 GMT, the share price was at 350 pence.

Alphawave licences its high-speed data transmission technology to chipmakers and receives a royalty on every chip produced.

Its IPO is the latest in a series of large additions to the London Stock Exchange in 2021, following the likes of Deliveroo, Darktrace, Dr Martens, Moonpig and Trustpilot into the IPO market.

