Alphawave slumps 19% on debut as London IPO market stutters again

The slump comes amid a broader tech stock selloff and only weeks after food delivery firm Deliveroo fell by as much as 30% on its stock market debut, potentially hurting the London market's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies.

The Toronto-based company had already compromised on pricing during the marketing process for the initial public offering (IPO), selling shares worth 856 million pounds near the middle of a previously announced price range at 410 pence, giving a valuation of 3.1 billion pounds.

By 0920 GMT the shares were down 19% at 330.55 pence, reducing the company's market capitalisation to 2.51 billion pounds.

"The fundamentals of Alphawave are still pretty strong, but the slide of the Nasdaq and tech stocks in recent days has clearly hurt investor confidence," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

U.S. tech stocks have been hit hard in recent days, particularly after stronger than expected U.S. inflation data on Wednesday stoked worries over tighter monetary policy.

With London positioning itself as a hub for tech companies, the question for market participants is how Alphawave's performance will affect the IPO pipeline, with the likes of fintech business Wise and life sciences company Oxford Nanopore expected later this year.

"I think what will happen is there will be more caution in the IPO market - you may not be able to command the same type of valuations as before. A more cautious approach in terms of the pricing would be wiser," Streeter said.

Alphawave sold 360 million pounds in new shares while existing equity holders sold down shares worth 496 million pounds, listing about 28% of the business.

BlackRock and Janus Henderson were cornerstone investors in the Alphawave float, subscribing to about $390 million and 85 million pounds ($120 million) of shares respectively.

JP Morgan and Barclays were global coordinators on the deal.

Alphawave licences its high-speed data transmission technology to chipmakers and receives a royalty on every chip produced.

Other large initial public offerings on the London Stock Exchange so far this year include Darktrace, Dr Martens, Moonpig and Trustpilot.

($1 = 0.7114 pounds)

(Reporting by Joice Alves and Abhinav RamnarayanEditing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and David Goodman)

By Joice Alves and Abhinav Ramnarayan