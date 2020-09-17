Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alpine Banks of Colorado to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 24th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 08:36am EDT

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX:ALPIB), based in Glenwood Springs, CO, focused on community banking throughout Colorado, today announced that Tom Kenning, Chief Administration Officer and Eric Gardey, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 24th.   

DATE: Thursday, September 24th
TIME: 2:00 PM2:30 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/31yI3Qk

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Total assets as of June 30, 2020 exceeded $4.6 billion
  • YTD ROA through June 30, 2020 of 1.14%
  • YTD ROE through June 30, 2020 of 13.48%
  • 2020 YTD Net Interest Margin of 4.26%
  • Private placement of $50 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated notes in June 2020

About Alpine Banks of Colorado
Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $4.7 billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With 40 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 750 people and serves more than 145,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial's highest rating for financial institutions. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-banks-of-colorado-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-september-24th-301132985.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:46aAPPLE : Cash Family lets kids use Apple Pay
AQ
08:46aBITTIUM CORPORATION : Notification of Manager's Transactions
AQ
08:46aLIVEXLIVE MEDIA : Grey Space Group and Grade-A Announce "The Crew League Season One"- A First-of-Its-Kind Basketball Battle of Hip-Hop Stars and Their Entourages
PR
08:46aGENERAL MILLS : Partnership with Gunsmoke Farms to Transition 34,000 Acres of Conventional Farmland to Organic Culminates with USDA Certification
BU
08:46aINTELLICHIEF DIGITAL EVENTS PRESENTS : "Checking the Intelligence of Your Analytics"
GL
08:45aRYANAIR : UK Civil Aviation Authority Provisionally Finds NATS (En Route) Contravened Duties -- Update
DJ
08:45aFord to Expand Michigan Factory for Electric F-150
DJ
08:45aVIRBAC : Financial and Strategy_update_half-year 2020.pdf
PU
08:45aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Voluntary announcement - toripalimab for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma is granted the orphan-drug designation by the fda
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group