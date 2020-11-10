Alpine Investors : Launches Facilities Services Platform Orion Group With Partnership With Jackson Mechanical

Alpine Investors (“Alpine”), a middle-market private equity firm that partners with and develops exceptional people to grow businesses, today announced its partnership with Jackson Mechanical Service Inc. (“Jackson”), a leading commercial and industrial HVACR and boiler business based in Oklahoma City. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Jackson will serve as the foundation of Orion Group (“Orion”), Alpine’s newly formed commercial facility services platform. Alpine intends to invest a meaningful portion of its recently raised $1 billion fund in family-owned commercial HVACR and plumbing businesses to build Orion into a national leader. Alpine has been an investor in the HVACR and plumbing trades for more than a decade with its previous investment in The Wrench Group and current investment in Apex Service Partners. Both businesses primarily serve residential customers while Orion serves commercial facilities.

Larry Beatty (President) and Matt Olson (General Manager) will continue to run day-to-day operations at Jackson. The business remains committed to providing exceptional customer service throughout Oklahoma and Orion is focused on supporting Jackson’s continued growth.

“Orion’s people-driven philosophy resonated with me and aligns with Jackson’s core values and commitment to our customers,” said Larry Beatty. “We’re excited about the tremendous growth opportunities that our partnership with Orion will provide members of our team and customers across the State of Oklahoma.”

“Orion builds on Alpine’s deep experience in the residential HVAC and plumbing trades by creating a home for commercial service providers,” said Orion CEO, Will Adams. “We intend to partner with companies whose commitment to winning through talent has made them the leaders in their markets. By investing in training and development, and by honoring the unique cultures and brands that our partners have built, we strive to be the employer of choice for the best technicians in the business.”

"This investment marks the first of many partner companies that we will bring into the Orion family over the coming years," said Orion President, Isaiah Brown. "Orion approaches each partnership with flexibility, creating a tailored solution to meet the business owner’s objectives. Whether the owner chooses to continue running the business day-to-day, play a different role within the company, or move on to the next adventure — we can create a plan to achieve their goals while making sure that their employees, business and legacy have a great home."

Generational Equity served as Jackson's exclusive advisor in the transaction.

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with leading family-owned service providers with a focus on HVACR and plumbing. Orion plans to build a national platform by investing in leading local businesses with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit: https://www.OrionServicesGroup.com/

About Jackson Mechanical Service Inc.

Jackson Mechanical has proudly served facilities across the State of Oklahoma since its founding in 1957. Jackson has grown from a team of three to one of the largest independent commercial HVACR and boiler service providers in Oklahoma by providing customers exceptional service and developing the best technicians in the region. For more information, please visit: https://www.jmsokc.com/

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a values-driven private equity firm that is committed to building leading companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market investments in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst™ strategy includes supplementing existing management teams with A+ talent from our Executive-in-Residence programs. For more information, please visit: http://www.alpineinvestors.com/

