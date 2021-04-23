Alpine Investors : Acquires Outdoor Recreation Software Leader Aspira

Alpine’s investment and partnership will accelerate organic and M&A-driven growth

Alpine Investors (“Alpine”), a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring software and services companies, announced today it has acquired Aspira (the “Company”), a market-leading software provider for the outdoor recreation industry, from Vista Equity Partners. Alpine’s partnership will accelerate organic growth across Aspira’s business lines and provide capital for strategic acquisitions.

Headquartered in Dallas with eight offices worldwide, Aspira’s mission is to cultivate a connected world through shared outdoor experiences. It employs over one thousand team members and provides a comprehensive suite of software used to manage all aspects of outdoor recreation access, including reservation, registration, licensing, and day use entry for public agencies and private entities. Aspira’s enterprise solutions enable its clients to manage multiple mission-critical activities using one centralized platform. Through ReserveAmerica.com—a leading booking site for public and privately-owned campground reservations—Aspira directly connects consumers with outdoor recreation experiences.

Fraser Cameron will join Aspira as CEO, leveraging his deep experience leading passion community companies through rapid growth. Most recently serving as CEO of SmartPak Equine, Cameron brings a substantial history of operational, financial, and consumer subscription experience, including eight years leading the team at Velcro Companies in the roles of CEO and CFO. Further expanding the Aspira management team, Marlena Slowik and Graham Ballbach will assist in leading the Company during its next phase. Former CEO Mark Trivette and former President Seth Rosenberg will maintain leadership roles within the Company.

Cameron, Ballbach, and Slowik all join Aspira through Alpine’s CEO program which brings supplemental leadership to its portfolio companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a culturally-aligned and experienced leader in Fraser Cameron to the Aspira team,” said Trivette. “The Alpine team brings a wealth of knowledge and resources that will serve Aspira’s customers and team members exceptionally well throughout this next chapter of growth,” added Rosenberg.

“I am excited to work alongside the talented Aspira team to build upon the great work Mark and Seth have done in leading the business. Our first objective is to listen to our team and customers as we implement growth initiatives throughout all lines of business—including significant investments in technology, marketing, and customer support,” said Cameron.

“We’ve seen a surge of Americans seeking to explore the outdoors, especially over the past 12–18 months, and believe such growth will continue. Aspira has certainly benefitted from these market tailwinds, and we are delighted to partner with this dynamic Company—a true leader in an industry that brings so much joy to people by leveraging technology to connect them with nature,” said Billy Maguy, partner at Alpine. “We are committed to investing not just in the growth of the business, but also in the hardworking people who make it thrive.”

LionTree Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to Vista in the transaction, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as its legal counsel. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to Alpine.

About Aspira

Aspira provides connected experiences for the outdoor recreation industry. Its comprehensive suite of reservation and licensing technology and service solutions support federal, state, provincial, privately-owned, and local government parks, campgrounds, and conservation agencies, conveniently connecting them with outdoor adventure seekers from around the world. Aspira is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with eight offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.AspiraConnect.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program which allows Alpine to bring proven leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its $1 billion seventh fund. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005075/en/