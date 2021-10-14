Log in
Alpine-X Announces New Community Outreach Program to Foster Inclusion in Snowsports

10/14/2021 | 08:13am EDT
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine-X, a developer of indoor snowsports resorts across North America, today announced the launch of programs designed to foster inclusion and grow the community participating in snowsports. Under these programs, the company will host more than 1,000 visits per year at each of its locations for children, families, and other individuals who have traditionally been underrepresented or unable to participate in snowsports.

Alpine-X intends to use its indoor snowsports resorts to solve the traditional challenges of cost, geography, and seasonality that have prevented many people in the community from actively participating in snowsports. As part of the Alpine-X "Snow Play for All" program, the company plans to offer a minimum of 1,000 no-cost visits every year to each of its locations. The company will work with local and/or national programs in each metropolitan area near an Alpine-X resort to identify children, families, and other individuals who have been underrepresented or unable to join in the community of snowsports participants. Alpine-X's program will include all costs for equipment rental, lessons, lift tickets, and meals during a visit. 

This new program is an extension of the company's Alpine-X Club, a free membership program geared towards building a participating community of snowsports enthusiasts and supporters. New members can sign up at alpine-x.com and receive benefits such as invitations to special events, discounts on lift tickets and equipment rentals, and other items. The Alpine-X Club was created to help grow a community of members to help shape the Alpine-X experience for all guests.

"We're proud to introduce these programs as a way of furthering our mission of 'Snowsports for Everyone'," said John Emery, CEO, Alpine-X. "Our indoor resorts offer an ideal opportunity for us to grow a community that can participate in and enjoy snowsports. With convenient locations and perfect conditions year-round, our company's resorts are a great place for new participants to learn about snowsports in a safe, fun, accessible environment."

"These programs also align with our recently announced stock offering to the general public that allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to invest in Alpine-X and own a piece of our company," Emery continued. "With this type of stock offering, we are making snowsports not only more equitable in terms of access, but also in terms of ownership. We're building resorts for the entire community, and now the entire community can participate in the ownership of those resorts."

Alpine-X intends to complement traditional mountain resorts by expanding general interest and inclusive participation in snowsports. At the company's resorts, guests can participate in skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and snow play, as well as other no-skill and low-skill activities, all in ideal conditions year-round.

ABOUT ALPINE-X:
Alpine-X develops year-round snowsports resorts. The company is dedicated to creating safe, health-focused, and fun activities for the entire community. The Alpine-X experience includes recreational through competitive skiing and snowboarding, in ideal conditions, every day of the year, as well as snow play and multiple other activities. Through innovative use of land and architecture, collaboration with local organizations, and leadership towards a reduced-carbon future, Alpine-X strives to create properties that are financially and environmentally sustainable. Learn more at www.alpine-x.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nina Pfister, MAG PR at 321370@email4pr.com and 781-929-5620

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-x-announces-new-community-outreach-program-to-foster-inclusion-in-snowsports-301400310.html

SOURCE Alpine X Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
