Altamira Technologies Appoints Jane Chappell CEO

02/26/2021 | 03:38pm EST
Proven Leader Brings Her More Than 30 Years of Success to Extend Critical Mission Support

Altamira Technologies Corporation announced today the appointment of Jane Chappell as Chief Executive Officer. Her addition to Altamira’s executive team further strengthens the company’s expertise across the critically important space, missile defense, and cyber domains.

Jane comes to Altamira after a most successful, decades-long career at Raytheon as Vice-President of the Global Intelligence Solutions (GIS) mission area of its Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS) business. She was directly responsible for managing a significant portion of this multi-billion business. Prior to leading GIS, Jane led the IIS Business Development and Strategy efforts and was responsible for developing customer-focused strategies, partnerships, and driving competitive growth for the business. A graduate of Raytheon’s Executive Leadership program, her proven track record includes winning large, strategic contracts with the most demanding of Intelligence Agencies, DoD, Civil and Homeland Security across both domestic and international markets.

“Jane’s executive leadership and lifelong commitment to the national security mission will strengthen Altamira’s execution of critical customer programs,” said Joe Wright, Chairman of the Board at Altamira. “She has an incredible track record of success, and her proven abilities and deep appreciation of our customers’ unique needs make her a perfect match to leverage the incredible talents and capabilities that already exist at Altamira. I would also like to thank Ted Davies, current CEO, who will be retiring from Altamira, for all of his vision, perseverance and success in building Altamira to the Company that it is today – we wish Ted all the best going forward.”

Jane inherits a world-class executive staff and is looking forward to taking Altamira to the next level, stating “I look forward to working with the Altamira team to deliver mission critical solutions to their current customers and to expand the company’s world class capabilities to new customers and programs.”

Representing the investor group, Peter Kuper, Partner at ClearSky, hailed Jane’s arrival as a tremendous win for the company. “Jane Chappell is the ideal leader to maximize Altamira’s potential, especially in the most demanding areas of national security – space, missile defense, and cyber. She has delivered exceptional results for decades across some of the most high-profile programs in the industry. I am delighted to have Jane on board to lead our talented workforce and to support the critical missions they serve.”

About Altamira

Altamira Technologies delivers innovative solutions to the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. We provide customers an information advantage through advanced engineering, data analytics, and cyber operations. Altamira brings to market the brightest minds in the country to implement mission-focused solutions that address our customers’ most challenging problems from initial research throughout development and into operations in the key domains of modern warfare: Space Superiority, Cyberspace, and Battlespace Awareness.


© Business Wire 2021
