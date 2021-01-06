Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Altamont Capital Partners : Acquires Specialized Packaging Group

01/06/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LIVERMORE, Calif. and MONTREAL, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Capital Partners ("Altamont") today announced that it has acquired Specialized Packaging Group, Inc. ("SPG" or the "Company"), one of the largest independent manufacturers of protective packaging in North America, from Paul Gaulin, the Company's Founder. As part of the transaction, Mr. Gaulin is retiring as President and CEO of SPG, but will remain a member of the Board of Directors and a minority investor in the business.

SPG is a vertically-integrated provider of protective packaging products that operates under two divisions, IVEX and Engineered Packaging. IVEX, which has six facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, manufactures a range of packaging materials, including polyethylene foam and other protective packaging products. Engineered Packaging, which is comprised of Induspac and Estapack, designs and manufactures customized packaging solutions at eight facilities in the U.S. and Mexico using a variety of materials, including polyethylene foam, corrugated cardboard and wood.

In conjunction with the announcement, Altamont Senior Advisor Pete Lane joins SPG as Executive Chairman. Bob Lally has joined the Company as President of Engineered Packaging, having served most recently as President of TransPak, and Sean Condon is continuing in his role as President of IVEX. Additionally, joining the Board of Directors will be Mark Burgess, who currently serves as CEO of Mauser Packaging Solutions.

"SPG is an established leader in the highly attractive protective packaging segment, and we are delighted to partner with the team to build on the Company's strong foundation and track record of success," said Randall Eason, a Managing Director at Altamont. "Together, we are confident that we will drive value for SPG's customers, employees and other stakeholders in the months and years to come."

"We look forward to working closely with Bob, Sean and Pete to implement an ambitious growth strategy that will include enhancements and additions to SPG's product offerings, footprint expansion, and, potentially, acquisitions," added Chase Beeler, a Principal at Altamont.

"This announcement is a testament to the strength of our platform and the dedication of our team over the past decades," said Mr. Condon. "Altamont shares our commitment to delivering high quality products and superior customer service, while investing in and growing our team and will be a true partner as we execute on our strategic objectives. As we enter this next chapter in the Company's growth trajectory, we thank Paul for his many contributions and will continue to benefit from his expertise through his role on the Board."

Mr. Lally added, "I am pleased to join this talented organization and eager to partner with Pete, Sean and the Altamont team to establish a leading protective packaging platform. As we continue to innovate packaging solutions to meet the needs of today's economy and supply chains, now represents an opportune time to partner with Altamont to take our business to the next level. Leveraging Altamont's experience, relationships and resources, I am confident that the Company is poised for continued growth."

"The business is in great hands, and I am very proud and excited to remain a partner and contributor in the years to come," said Mr. Gaulin, "Additionally, I would like to extend my personal gratitude and appreciation to all of our employees, clients, suppliers and partners, past and present, who have supported me and the business over the last 40 years. Finally, I would like to thank Altamont and look forward to this partnership with a world-class organization."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Baird and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as financial advisors and Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to Altamont on this transaction. Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton acted as exclusive financial advisor, and BCF Business Law and Morency, Société d'avocats, LLP served as legal counsel to SPG. Financing for the transaction was provided by Monroe Capital and Churchill Asset Management.

About Specialized Packaging Group
Specialized Packaging Group, Inc. is a vertically-integrated provider of protective packaging products and one of the largest independent manufacturers of protective packaging in North America. The Company operates under two divisions, IVEX and Engineered Packaging. IVEX manufactures a range of packaging materials at six facilities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and Engineered Packaging, which is comprised of Induspac and Estapack, designs and manufactures customized packaging solutions at eight facilities in the U.S. and Mexico.

About Altamont Capital Partners
Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $2.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including business services, healthcare, consumer/retail, industrials, and financial services.

Contacts

Altamont
Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson / Julia Sottosanti
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altamont-capital-partners-acquires-specialized-packaging-group-301202221.html

SOURCE Altamont Capital Partners


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:05pAMERICAN BATTERY METALS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:04pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Factory Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
BU
03:03pU.S. Considers Adding Alibaba, Tencent to China Stock Ban -- Update
DJ
03:02pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : 4 Ways Large Organizations Can Be Innovative Like a Startup
PU
03:01pALTAMONT CAPITAL PARTNERS : Acquires Specialized Packaging Group
PR
03:01pE W SCRIPPS : Scripps announces promotions for national networks distribution leadership team
PR
03:01pSEARCHSPRING : Rides Ecommerce Wave with Strategic Hire of Head of APAC, Kate Massey
BU
03:01pMIND HUB : Expands Company Portfolio With the Addition of michelada.io and Creditar.io to Complement ArkusNexus Specialized Services
BU
03:00pSALESFORCE COM : How 5G Will Impact Retail, Healthcare, and Manufacturing in 2021
PU
03:00pWade Dawe Early Warning Report
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ