Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Altasciences Chosen by Respira Technologies, Inc. as Drug Product Manufacturing Partner for the World's First Inhaled Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)

12/14/2021 | 11:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altasciences’ pharmaceutical contract manufacturing site in Philadelphia, PA, has been chosen by Respira Technologies, Inc. to manufacture proprietary drug products for the world’s first inhaled smoking cessation therapy. This treatment uses RespiRx™, a vibrating mesh nebulizer (VMN) with a maintenance-free disposable cartridge that reduces and potentially eliminates the risk of patient misuse and non-compliance.

Following a successful Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on November 18, Respira is intending to submit their IND application in 2022 under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

Respira also plans to create a larger platform approach for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) delivery, taking advantage of the multi-drug capabilities of their proprietary platform drug delivery system. To date, 91 potential APIs have been identified.

Our team chooses best-in-class partners, and working with Altasciences has been a great experience overall. Altasciences is playing a big role in advancing Respira’s ambition to secure the FDA’s authorization on a potential breakthrough drug product, and through this collaborative environment, we can change the world of drug development. Altasciences is agile, flexible, and quick, while providing the proven expertise and capability required for cGMP pharma drug product manufacturing. We are thankful for their fast response rate, creativity, and ability to take on the needs of nimble start-ups like Respira,” said Mario Danek, Founder and CEO at Respira Technologies, Inc.

Altasciences leverages deep expertise in formulation, development, and manufacturing, as well as flexible processes and significant investments in state-of-the-art technologies, to support clients in their research and commercial manufacturing requirements.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Respira Technologies, Inc. on this new and exciting technology. Our team has truly enjoyed having the opportunity to work with a world-class organization that quickly makes key decisions to ensure we meet accelerated timelines,” stated Ben Reed, Executive Vice President of Operations at Altasciences.

More information on Respira Technologies, Inc.’s program can be found here.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pHagens Berman Investigating Aerospace Employee Wage-Fixing Antitrust Scheme
BU
12:04pGlobal markets live: UBS, Toyota, MGM Resorts, Ocado, Nike...
12:03pSpain to invest 6.9 bln euros in renewables, green hydrogen, energy storage
RE
12:03pWall St tumbles on hot producer prices data as Fed meet looms
RE
12:03pEpitomee Medical announced the completion of $51 million IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange; The offering was made at a pre-money valuation of $200 million
PR
12:03pMLS and Electronic Arts Reveal 2022 eMLS Season Featuring 27 MLS Clubs, Return to Live Events, 350 Hours of Live Coverage
BU
12:02pArthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Richied & Associates, Inc.
PR
12:02pThe LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special With Amazon Music—Featuring Eric Wareheim, Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancherla—to Stream on December 22
BU
12:02pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Crescendo Royalty Funding LP
BU
12:01pAMC, GameStop short sellers make comeback as meme stocks buckle
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
2Stocks fall, dollar rises as Omicron fears, central bank decisions loom
3Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
5Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value

HOT NEWS