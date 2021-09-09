Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alternative Approaches to Adjusting Military Cash Pay

09/09/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Alternative Approaches to Adjusting Military Cash Pay
September 9, 2021
Report

CBO examines the implications of adjusting military basic pay with an alternative wage index and adjusting all components of regular cash pay with the employment cost index.

Summary

Each year, the Department of Defense (DoD) adjusts its regular military compensation, primarily to help attract and retain high-quality personnel. That compensation includes basic pay, housing and food allowances, and the tax advantage that arises because those allowances are not subject to federal income tax. Unless the Congress passes legislation directing otherwise, the law requires DoD to use the employment cost index (ECI) to make annual adjustments to basic pay, the largest component of regular military compensation. The department uses other methods to adjust the housing and food allowances. Currently, regular military compensation substantially exceeds DoD's benchmark goal, which equals the 70th percentile of earnings for comparable civilians (meaning that 30 percent of comparable civilians would earn more).

In this report, the Congressional Budget Office examines two approaches to making the annual adjustments to regular cash pay (that is, regular military compensation excluding the tax advantage).

Adjusting Basic Pay With an Alternative Wage Index. CBO created an alternative wage index tailored to the characteristics of military personnel and a broad index for the entire labor force, comparable to the ECI, but the agency found only small differences between them. From 2004 to 2020, basic pay raises under CBO's alternative index would have been broadly similar to those under its all-labor-force index, although slightly higher or lower in some years. The agency's alternative index and the military-adjusted indexes of other researchers were sensitive to the methods used to construct them; their cumulative effect on basic pay over time was also sensitive to the starting year. The changes in those indexes varied from year to year.

Transitioning to an alternative index would entail some administrative costs and could garner less support than the ECI from some stakeholders. Effects on recruiting and retention might also be significant considerations in evaluating an alternative index.

Adjusting All Components of Regular Cash Pay With the ECI. CBO found that applying the ECI to all elements of regular cash pay could help slow the growth in compensation costs. If that method had been applied from 2004 to 2020, it would have reduced costs and helped narrow the gap between regular military compensation and DoD's 70th percentile goal. If applied in the future, it could slightly slow the growth in spending for regular cash pay and associated expenses. In 2030, it could reduce annual costs by roughly $3 billion (or 1.7 percent). But other costs, such as special and incentive pays to address any recruiting and retention problems that might arise, could erode some or all of the savings.

Data and Supplemental Information Related Publications

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 18:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pSPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Partners with GigLabs to Launch RaceDayNFT.com, the First Fan-Focused Motorsports NFT Marketplace
BU
02:48pU.S. shares retreat, European shares end little-changed
RE
02:47pFed's Bowman encouraged still by recovery, taper likely this year
RE
02:47piCAD to Host Educational Roundtable to Help Clinicians and Facilities Recover from COVID-19 Impact
GL
02:45pCanon U.S.A. Wins Four Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab 2021 Pick Awards
PR
02:45pProactive headlines including Power REIT, Whitehorse Gold, The Valens Company, BlueRush and SoLVBL Solutions
GL
02:44pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : FDA Says More Work To Be Done To Complete Remaining Reviews Of Some Flavored ENDS Products
RE
02:43pIMPERIAL BRANDS : U.S. FDA delays decision on Juul e-cigarettes
RE
02:43pALPHABET : JPMorgan Chase to buy Zagat owner, The Infatuation
RE
02:42pDESCARTES : US GAAP Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 (Form 6-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulatory squeeze weighs on gaming shares worldwide
2European stocks pare losses after ECB slows stimulus, as expected
3'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
4Analysis-Investors betting on 'stable' choice of Powell renomination at..
5LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..

HOT NEWS