Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alternative IQ Announces Winners of the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

10/19/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - The 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented this afternoon at the virtual event produced by Alternative IQ.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 5 categories as well as the Overall Best 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund.

A total of 226 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2021 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, including performance data, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/.

Average Performance as at June 30, 2021

Category		Avg 1Yr ReturnAvg 3Yr ReturnAvg 5Yr ReturnAvg 3Yr SharpeAvg 5Yr Sharpe
Equity Focused48.9112.7311.730.650.76
Credit Focused15.806.287.400.750.99
Market Neutral9.014.473.430.400.44
Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy21.716.556.410.650.72
Private Debt4.184.986.05n/an/a
Total33.499.409.130.640.75

 

Overall Best 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund:
(based on best combined 10 year annualized return and Sharpe ratio).

(based on 10 Year Return AND Sharpe Ratio)
PlaceFund Name10 Year Return10 Year Sharpe Ratio
1GFI Good Opportunities Fund16.30%1.31
2ROMC Fund14.61%0.81
3WARATAH Performance9.38%1.21
 

 

2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners by Category are:

Equity Focused Category

1 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1Palos WP Growth Fund206.95
2XIB Fund165.04
3AlphaNorth Partners Fund153.35
   
 
3 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1Lynwood Opportunities Fund51.99
2AlphaNorth Partners Fund40.98
 3 Palos WP Growth Fund36.17
 
 
5 Year Return  
PlaceFund NameReturn
1AlphaNorth Partners Fund40.35
2MMCap Canadian Fund33.97
3Covista Value Fund LP28.73
 
 
3 Year Sharpe Ratio
PlaceFund NameSharpe Ratio
1Lynwood Opportunities Fund1.94
2Forge First Long Short LP1.44
3NewGen Equity Long-Short Fund LP1.42
 
 
5 Year Sharpe Ratio
PlaceFund NameSharpe Ratio
1WARATAH Performance1.75
2NewGen Equity Long-Short Fund LP1.54
3Lumen Long Short Equity Fund1.44
 

  

Credit Focused Category:

1 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP55.69
2RP Select Opportunities Fund37.87
3Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund28.00
 
 
3 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP12.31
2East Coast Strategic Credit Trust10.11
3Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund9.26
 
 
5 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP13.23
2Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund10.81
3Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund10.77
 
 
3 Year Sharpe Ratio
PlaceFund NameSharpe Ratio
1Marret Diversified Opportunities Fund2.17
2Marret Enhanced Tactical Fixed Income Fund1.67
3Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund1.09
 
 
5 Year Sharpe Ratio
PlaceFund NameSharpe Ratio
1Marret Enhanced Tactical Fixed Income Fund2.01
2Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund1.60
3Picton Mahoney Income Opportunities Fund1.44
 

 

Market Neutral Category:

1 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund39.48
2The HGC Fund LP 32.40
3Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund18.53
 
 
3 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1The HGC Fund LP 18.80
2Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund18.14
3Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund8.89
 
  
5 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1The HGC Fund LP 14.34
2Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund6.82
3Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund5.84
   
 
3 Year Sharpe Ratio
PlaceFund NameSharpe Ratio
1The HGC Fund LP 1.47
2Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund1.45
3Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund1.37
 
 
5 Year Sharpe Ratio
PlaceFund NameSharpe Ratio
1The HGC Fund LP 1.43
2Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund1.29
3Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund1.05
 

 

Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy Category:

1 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1Palos Income Fund, LP53.89
2Viewpoint Global Risk Parity LP53.50
3Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund51.96
 
 
3 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1The K2 Principal Fund LP19.74
2K2 Principal Trust19.16
3AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP16.40
 
 
5 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP20.42
2The K2 Principal Fund LP17.23
3K2 Principal Trust17.06
 
 
3 Year Sharpe Ratio
PlaceFund NameSharpe Ratio
1TURN8 Alternative Fund1.95
2AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP1.78
Forge First Multi Strategy LP1.53
 
  
5 Year Sharpe Ratio
PlaceFund NameSharpe Ratio
1TURN8 Alternative Fund2.23
2AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP1.95
3Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund1.79
 

 

Private Debt

1 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1Purpose Specialty Lending Trust 12.46
2Ninepoint Monroe U.S Private Debt Fund12.33
3Portland Private Income Fund11.58
 
 
3 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust11.54
2Invico Diversified Income Fund9.28
3Portland Private Income Fund8.19
 
 
5 Year Return
PlaceFund NameReturn
1Bloom Burton Healthcare Lending Trust9.89
2Invico Diversified Income Fund9.75
3Ninepoint TEC Private Credit Fund8.64
 

  

The 14th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards and Virtual Conference:

In addition to the announcement of the Winners of the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, online guests heard from industry thought leaders on a range of topics. Speakers included Steven Palmer, Founding Partner and CIO, AlphaNorth Asset Management; Chung Kim, Portfolio Manager, Arrow Capital Management; Tim Elliott, President at Connor, Clark & Lunn; Scott Miller, Director of Business Development, East Coast Fund Management; and Sandy Liang, Partner and Portfolio Manager, Purpose Investments.

The 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program would not have been possible without the generous support of its Sponsors:

  • Principal Sponsors: Fundata Canada and KPMG
  • Supporting Hedge Funds: AIP Asset Management, AlphaNorth Asset Management, Arrow Capital Management, Connor Clark & Lunn Financial Group, East Coast Fund Management, GFI Investment Counsel, HGC Investment Management, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Purpose Investments and Waratah Capital Advisors
  • Associate Sponsors: National Bank Independent Network, Osler, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, SGGG Fund Services, Sigma Sandbox, SS&C Technologies, and TD Bank
  • Media Partner: Newsfile

For more information about the annual CHFA program, go to: www.alternativeiq.com or call:

Julie Makepeace
Managing Director, Alternative IQ; and
President, Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.
jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com
416-906-3782

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each October (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors, and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100053


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:36pIntuitive Surgical 3Q Beats Analyst Views
DJ
03:36pBrowser Isolation Cybersecurity Vendor WEBGAP Receives Department of Defense Approval
BU
03:35pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages InnovAge Holding (INNV) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Class Action Filed
GL
03:31pHybrid Farmer-to-Farmer assignment provides e-commerce workshops and trainings to a cooperative in Peru
PU
03:31pGROWGENERATION : Continues To Expand Controlled Environment Agriculture Offerings for Commercial Growers to use Automation and Data to Optimize their Grow Operations - Form 8-K
PU
03:31pThe Economic Outlook and a Cautionary Tale on “Idiosyncratic” Price Changes and Inflation
PU
03:31pFIRST INTERNET BANCORP : 2021 ESG Report
PU
03:31pSALESFORCE COM : Accessible Technology Means Including Everyone – Here's How To Build It
PU
03:31pFischer Urges Biden Admin. to Stop Delaying Biofuels Assistance
PU
03:31pLIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES : MD&M Minneapolis
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
2'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
3CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..
4Applus Services S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to..
5Danone : warns of growing cost pressures into 2022

HOT NEWS