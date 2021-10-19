Alternative IQ Announces Winners of the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - The 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented this afternoon at the virtual event produced by Alternative IQ.
The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 5 categories as well as the Overall Best 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund.
A total of 226 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2021 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.
For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, including performance data, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/.
|Average Performance as at June 30, 2021
Category
|Avg 1Yr Return
|Avg 3Yr Return
|Avg 5Yr Return
|Avg 3Yr Sharpe
|Avg 5Yr Sharpe
|Equity Focused
|48.91
|12.73
|11.73
|0.65
|0.76
|Credit Focused
|15.80
|6.28
|7.40
|0.75
|0.99
|Market Neutral
|9.01
|4.47
|3.43
|0.40
|0.44
|Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy
|21.71
|6.55
|6.41
|0.65
|0.72
|Private Debt
|4.18
|4.98
|6.05
|n/a
|n/a
|Total
|33.49
|9.40
|9.13
|0.64
|0.75
Overall Best 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund:
(based on best combined 10 year annualized return and Sharpe ratio).
|(based on 10 Year Return AND Sharpe Ratio)
|Place
|Fund Name
|10 Year Return
|10 Year Sharpe Ratio
|1
|GFI Good Opportunities Fund
|16.30%
|1.31
|2
|ROMC Fund
|14.61%
|0.81
|3
|WARATAH Performance
|9.38%
|1.21
|
2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners by Category are:
Equity Focused Category
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Palos WP Growth Fund
|206.95
|2
|XIB Fund
|165.04
|3
|AlphaNorth Partners Fund
|153.35
|
|
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Lynwood Opportunities Fund
|51.99
|2
|AlphaNorth Partners Fund
|40.98
| 3
|Palos WP Growth Fund
|36.17
|
|
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|AlphaNorth Partners Fund
|40.35
|2
|MMCap Canadian Fund
|33.97
|3
|Covista Value Fund LP
|28.73
|
|
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Lynwood Opportunities Fund
|1.94
|2
|Forge First Long Short LP
|1.44
|3
|NewGen Equity Long-Short Fund LP
|1.42
|
|
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|WARATAH Performance
|1.75
|2
|NewGen Equity Long-Short Fund LP
|1.54
|3
|Lumen Long Short Equity Fund
|1.44
|
Credit Focused Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|55.69
|2
|RP Select Opportunities Fund
|37.87
|3
|Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund
|28.00
|
|
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|12.31
|2
|East Coast Strategic Credit Trust
|10.11
|3
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
|9.26
|
|
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|13.23
|2
|Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund
|10.81
|3
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
|10.77
|
|
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Marret Diversified Opportunities Fund
|2.17
|2
|Marret Enhanced Tactical Fixed Income Fund
|1.67
|3
|Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund
|1.09
|
|
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Marret Enhanced Tactical Fixed Income Fund
|2.01
|2
|Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund
|1.60
|3
|Picton Mahoney Income Opportunities Fund
|1.44
|
Market Neutral Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund
|39.48
|2
|The HGC Fund LP
|32.40
|3
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund
|18.53
|
|
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|The HGC Fund LP
|18.80
|2
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund
|18.14
|3
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund
|8.89
|
|
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|The HGC Fund LP
|14.34
|2
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund
|6.82
|3
|Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund
|5.84
|
|
|
|
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|The HGC Fund LP
|1.47
|2
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund
|1.45
|3
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund
|1.37
|
|
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|The HGC Fund LP
|1.43
|2
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund
|1.29
|3
|Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund
|1.05
|
Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Palos Income Fund, LP
|53.89
|2
|Viewpoint Global Risk Parity LP
|53.50
|3
|Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund
|51.96
|
|
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|The K2 Principal Fund LP
|19.74
|2
|K2 Principal Trust
|19.16
|3
|AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP
|16.40
|
|
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP
|20.42
|2
|The K2 Principal Fund LP
|17.23
|3
|K2 Principal Trust
|17.06
|
|
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|TURN8 Alternative Fund
|1.95
|2
|AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP
|1.78
|3
|Forge First Multi Strategy LP
|1.53
|
|
|
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|TURN8 Alternative Fund
|2.23
|2
|AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP
|1.95
|3
|Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund
|1.79
|
Private Debt
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Purpose Specialty Lending Trust
|12.46
|2
|Ninepoint Monroe U.S Private Debt Fund
|12.33
|3
|Portland Private Income Fund
|11.58
|
|
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust
|11.54
|2
|Invico Diversified Income Fund
|9.28
|3
|Portland Private Income Fund
|8.19
|
|
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Bloom Burton Healthcare Lending Trust
|9.89
|2
|Invico Diversified Income Fund
|9.75
|3
|Ninepoint TEC Private Credit Fund
|8.64
|
The 14th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards and Virtual Conference:
In addition to the announcement of the Winners of the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, online guests heard from industry thought leaders on a range of topics. Speakers included Steven Palmer, Founding Partner and CIO, AlphaNorth Asset Management; Chung Kim, Portfolio Manager, Arrow Capital Management; Tim Elliott, President at Connor, Clark & Lunn; Scott Miller, Director of Business Development, East Coast Fund Management; and Sandy Liang, Partner and Portfolio Manager, Purpose Investments.
The 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program would not have been possible without the generous support of its Sponsors:
- Principal Sponsors: Fundata Canada and KPMG
- Supporting Hedge Funds: AIP Asset Management, AlphaNorth Asset Management, Arrow Capital Management, Connor Clark & Lunn Financial Group, East Coast Fund Management, GFI Investment Counsel, HGC Investment Management, Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Purpose Investments and Waratah Capital Advisors
- Associate Sponsors: National Bank Independent Network, Osler, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, SGGG Fund Services, Sigma Sandbox, SS&C Technologies, and TD Bank
- Media Partner: Newsfile
For more information about the annual CHFA program, go to: www.alternativeiq.com
Julie Makepeace
Managing Director, Alternative IQ; and
President, Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.
jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com
416-906-3782
About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each October (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors, and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.
About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.
