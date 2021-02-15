Log in
AlternativeSoft: Which Mutual Funds and Hedge Funds with AUM > $100m, Performed the Best Since the March 2020 Covid19?

02/15/2021 | 09:39am EST
This brief article examines the five best performing Hedge Funds and the five best performing Mutual Funds from April 2020 to December 2020. The sole focus was placed on hedge funds and mutual funds that have AUM > USD100m. We found that the ten best 2020 funds were all invested in either tech, growth stocks (not new) or small caps. In addition, we found that none of them made use of a leverage (using beta to the S&P500 as a proxy) higher than 40%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005242/en/

Hedge funds and mutual funds with the highest cumulative return between April 2020 & December 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hedge funds and mutual funds with the highest cumulative return between April 2020 & December 2020 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The financial contraction caused by the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the entire global economy, severely disrupting international supply chains, with the traditional retail and service sectors effectively having to deal with a total shutdown due to the prevailing unpredictability of governmental lockdown decrees.

Subsequently, there were dramatic losses in most sectors, quite notably in the equity market. However, the fund managers in the equity market that champion more reactive strategies were still able to make substantial profits by carefully monitoring market fluctuations and timing their trades opportunely throughout the numerous periods of extreme volatility that presented themselves across 2020.

Consequently, from April 2020 until the end of the year, the equity market actually went against expectation and grew substantially to 2020 end in an even stronger position, recovering from the losses incurred prior to that period.

Hedge funds with the highest cumulative return between April 2020 & December 2020

For those who think that it might be the case that these 10 funds were lucky in 2020, the 2019 returns for nine of them were between 6.63% and 40.34%, with only JW Opportunities Fund LLC performing negatively (-21.54%).

Mutual Funds with the highest cumulative return between April 2020 & December 2020

From the data presented, the five of the hedge funds outperformed the five mutual funds during Apr2020-Dec2020. None of the funds in either the five best performing hedge funds or the five best performing mutual funds had more than 40% leverage (using beta to the S&P500 as a proxy for added simplicity), with the highest leverage being a mutual fund.

N.B. This article does not constitute any professional investment advice or recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any investments of any kind.


© Business Wire 2021
