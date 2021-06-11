Log in
Alterra Mountain Company : Names New President & COO of Mammoth Mountain & June Mountain in California

06/11/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
Alterra Mountain Company announced today that Ron Cohen, current President and Chief Operating Officer of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, will return to Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain as the destinations’ new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Mammoth Mountain is the company’s largest and most visited destination. Ron will be responsible for overseeing operations at Mammoth and June Mountains, and for leading the significant developments planned for Mammoth Mountain, which will take the destination into its next phase and solidify it as a premier global destination.

Ron graduated from UC Santa Barbara and received his law degree from Northwestern University School of Law, and in 1999 followed his passion for the mountains to Mammoth Lakes, where he practiced law for three years. From 2002-2010, Ron owned and operated Tioga Pass Resort in the Yosemite High Country, overseeing hotel, restaurant and backcountry ski operations. Ron became a part of the Mammoth Mountain team in 2010 as Director of Government and Environment and expanded his role to Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel in his seven-year tenure. When Alterra Mountain Company was formed in 2017, Ron was promoted to Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel and promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in 2018. Ron spearheaded key transformation initiatives at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows that led to record achievements in guest satisfaction, employee satisfaction, and financial performance.

“I am incredibly excited to return to Mammoth Mountain and lead this extraordinary mountain destination into a new era. At Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, I focused on delivering a superior guest experience and building a positive culture, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have led the extraordinary team at these two incredible mountains. I look forward to bringing my skills, experience, and love for the Mammoth and June mountain communities into my new role,” said Ron Cohen, President & COO of Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain.

Ron has served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the California Ski Industry Association (2011-2018; Chair 2015-2016), and on the National Ski Area Association Board of Directors, where he is currently serving as the Chair of the Public Lands Committee.

“Ron and I began working together in 2010 and his passion for the Eastern Sierra, Mammoth, and its people were immediately evident,” said Mark Brownlie, Chief Operating Officer - Mountain Division, Alterra Mountain Company. “Thanks to his deep resort experience and knowledge of the Mammoth area, Ron is the ideal leader to take Mammoth into its next stage of development and build Mammoth into a premier destination, while remaining true to the legacy of its founder, Dave McCoy.”

Currently, Ron will report to Mark Brownlie, Chief Operating Officer - Mountain Division and Western Region Chief Operating Officer. During his transition, Ron will be actively involved with all day-to-day operations of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows including the Base-to-Base gondola project, destination renaming and rebranding efforts, and the hiring process for its new President and Chief Operating Officer.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 15 iconic year-round destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage, retail and service businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company’s family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination’s unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

About Mammoth Mountain

Mammoth Mountain is the leading four-season mountain destination in California. Owned by Alterra Mountain Company, Mammoth Mountain offers the Ikon Pass for ski and snowboard access to the mountain. Mammoth Mountain operates a variety of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage and retail enterprises. This includes Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, which hosts over one million annual skier/snowboarder visits and offers one of the longest winter seasons in the world. Mammoth is also operator of the Tamarack Lodge and Resort, Mammoth Mountain Inn, Juniper Springs Resort, the Village Lodge, the Westin Monache, Mammoth Bike Park, Mammoth Snowmobile Adventures, Woolly’s Tube Park and Sierra Star Golf Course.


© Business Wire 2021
