Altice reaches $72 mln settlement with New York over response to Tropical Storm Isaias

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Altice USA Inc has
reached a nearly $72 million settlement to resolve New York
state claims that it failed to adequately prepare for or respond
to Tropical Storm Isaias in August, when more than 439,000
customers lost service.
The settlement is the largest for any company overseen by
the state's Public Service Commission for failing to follow
emergency response procedures, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in
announcing Thursday's settlement.
The phone and cable TV provider will spend $68.5 million to
upgrade its infrastructure and technology, including for storm
responses, and has provided $3.4 million in customer credits.
Customers will not be billed for the upgrades.
In a statement, the Long Island City, New York-based company
said its investments are intended to improve service, including
during bad weather, and benefit all customers in the New York
City metropolitan area.
Cuomo had last Aug. 5 directed the state's Department of
Public Service to investigate major utility, phone and cable TV
companies over their response to Isaias, which had struck New
York the day before and caused more than 920,000 outages.
A report in February from the Public Service Commission said
Altice "apparently failed" to follow significant aspects of its
emergency response and storm readiness plans.
It said this left Altice unable to restore service in a
timely manner or to communicate effectively with customers
experiencing outages.
Several other phone and TV providers also reported outages,
and the agency's report additionally faulted Frontier
Communications Inc over its storm response.
Isaias was briefly a category 1 hurricane, but had been
downgraded by the time it reached New York.
