Altimetrik : Names Panicker and Terachi as Digital Growth Leaders

Appointments expected to drive business growth in the U.S.

Altimetrik, a leading digital business enablement company, today announced the appointments of Baiju Panicker and Taka Terachi as Digital Growth Leaders for Banking and Products, respectively. Panicker will focus on developing new client relationships and expanding the company’s growing portfolio of bank clients. Terachi will develop new client relationships by helping Altimetrik’s customers conceive of and launch innovative products and services. Both will report to Altimetrik’s Chief Executive Officer, Raj Sundaresan.

“Baiju and Taka are accomplished senior leaders who will fill key roles that will help us further grow revenue in key industries,” says Sundaresan. “Their collective experience of over 50 years demonstrates a track record of innovation and results in their respective areas.”

Altimetrik has grown consistently over the past few years, fueled by strong global demand for digital business enablement. COVID-19 has accelerated this pace as companies of all sizes respond to customers’ increasing appetite for digital products and services. To meet the demand, Altimetrik created these key management positions to partner with clients across a variety of industries.

Baiju is a progressive, transformation-focused technology leader with over 27 years of extensive experience in managing large-scale banking technology groups and spearheading banking technology modernization programs, including business applications, cloud migrations, and process automation.

“Joining Altimetrik represents a major career milestone and an attractive opportunity to support enterprises’ accelerated digital business initiatives,” says Baiju. “The Altimetrik approach is perfectly suited to organizations’ strategies geared towards new digital products that are expanding current, and introducing new revenue streams.”

Most recently, Baiju was Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Comerica with end-to-end accountability for enterprise technology strategy, infrastructure, architecture, engineering, and governance functions. Before joining Comerica, Baiju served as Business Information Officer for Retail Banking at PNC. Prior to PNC, he was with Ally Bank for eight years, during which time he played a significant role in building the bank from the ground-up. His past experiences also include various technology leadership positions at Blackstone, Ford, and Oracle Corp. He holds a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Bangalore.

Taka is a dynamic, transformation-focused leader with over 27 years of combined experience building impactful products and leading high performing teams within the Fintech space. He has extensive experience in managing large scale enterprise level efforts and has spearheaded many key initiatives.

“Expectations are high at Altimetrik for Fintech because of the company’s track record of innovation in the space, and there is so much opportunity developing in the market,” says Taka. “The recent acceleration of e-commerce and digital business means it’s more vital than ever for Altimetrik to help our clients understand what they’re solving for and how they can enable digital business that is transformational.”

Most recently, Taka was the Head of PMO and Business Operations at Visa and was responsible for overseeing an annual technology budget of $151 million across 19 strategic initiatives. Prior to Visa, Taka held key product leadership roles in the Business Unit and Technology Organization at PayPal and was based in the U.S., Singapore, and India (Chennai). His past experiences also include various leadership positions at Wells Fargo and Charles Schwab. Taka holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“The largest companies in the world are seeing value in our unique, bite-sized approach to accelerate digital transformation and help them realize growth in revenue, profit, cash, and market share,” says Sundaresan. “Baiju and Taka’s expertise will prove valuable as we continue to help our clients in their digital enablement efforts.”

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a digital business enablement company. We deliver bite-size outcomes as organizations scale digitalization to accelerate revenue growth without disrupting ongoing business operations. With an end-to-end perspective, our practitioners and agile engineering teams create solutions that drive transformation and achieve business goals. In addition, our digital point solutions and products provide clients with the tools to fuel business growth and profitability. With offices and development centers across the globe and over 3,200 energized practitioners, Altimetrik partners with Fortune 500 and mid-size companies alike to enhance their agility, empowerment, and success.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005262/en/