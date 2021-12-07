Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Altius Renewable Royalties Provides Updated Information for Recently Announced Development Royalty

12/07/2021 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: / Key word(s): Expansion/Sustainability
Altius Renewable Royalties Provides Updated Information for Recently Announced Development Royalty

07.12.2021 / 08:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

St. John's, Newfoundland - December 3, 2021 - Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR, WKN: A2QQFT, OTCQX: ATRWF) ("ARR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updated information concerning the recent creation of a developer financing-based 2.5% gross revenue royalty in favor of its joint venture subsidiary, Great Bay Renewables ("GBR"), that ARR disclosed in its Q3 results press release issued on November 8, 2021. JERA Co. Inc. has announced that its subsidiary, JERA Renewables NA, LLC, has acquired the 300 MW El Sauz wind project in Texas and that it expects to begin construction in early 2022 with operations expected to start in the last quarter of the year. GBR is a joint venture company of ARR and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) ("Apollo Funds").

About Altius Renewable Royalties

ARR (TSX: ARR, WKN: A2QQFT, OTCQX: ATRWF) is a recently formed renewable energy company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators through its joint venture Great Bay Renewables. The Company combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition.

For further information, please contact:

Flora Wood, Investor Relations
Email: Flora@arr.energy
Tel: 1.877.576.2209
Direct Phone: +1.416.346.9020

Ben Lewis, CFO
Email: Ben@arr.energy
Tel: 1.877.576.2209

https://www.arr.energy
https://www.twitter.com/altiusrenewable
https://www.linkedin.com/company/altiusrenewable/


07.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1254632  07.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254632&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:30aElectra Gruppen and Elon Group merge
AQ
02:30aAgreements entered into regarding the sale of four facilities for Volvo and Renault in Bergslagen, Sweden
AQ
02:29aUK watchdog says Veolia/Suez merger could harm competition
RE
02:28aStrike ends at Walmart-owned Massmart after agreement reached
RE
02:27aAshtead Posts Improved 2Q Profit, Sees Full-Year Performance Ahead of Views
DJ
02:26aIMF chief Georgieva to visit DR Congo, Senegal this week
RE
02:26aNew data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations
RE
02:26aJERA retires four old LNG power plants as it builds three new units
RE
02:25aPremier Miton posts FY inflows of $1.1 billion
RE
02:25aYARA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Asia stocks bounce from one-year low, China gains on monetary easing
3U.S. financial regulators investigate Trump social media deal
4U.S. says Nvidia-Arm deal harms market for networking, self-driving car..
5Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..

HOT NEWS