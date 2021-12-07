DGAP-News: / Key word(s): Expansion/Sustainability

Altius Renewable Royalties Provides Updated Information for Recently Announced Development Royalty



07.12.2021 / 08:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





St. John's, Newfoundland - December 3, 2021 - Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR, WKN: A2QQFT, OTCQX: ATRWF) ("ARR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updated information concerning the recent creation of a developer financing-based 2.5% gross revenue royalty in favor of its joint venture subsidiary, Great Bay Renewables ("GBR"), that ARR disclosed in its Q3 results press release issued on November 8, 2021. JERA Co. Inc. has announced that its subsidiary, JERA Renewables NA, LLC, has acquired the 300 MW El Sauz wind project in Texas and that it expects to begin construction in early 2022 with operations expected to start in the last quarter of the year. GBR is a joint venture company of ARR and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) ("Apollo Funds").

About Altius Renewable Royalties



ARR (TSX: ARR, WKN: A2QQFT, OTCQX: ATRWF) is a recently formed renewable energy company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators through its joint venture Great Bay Renewables. The Company combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition.

For further information, please contact:



Flora Wood, Investor Relations

Email: Flora@arr.energy

Tel: 1.877.576.2209

Direct Phone: +1.416.346.9020

Ben Lewis, CFO

Email: Ben@arr.energy

Tel: 1.877.576.2209

https://www.arr.energy

https://www.twitter.com/altiusrenewable

https://www.linkedin.com/company/altiusrenewable/