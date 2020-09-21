Log in
Altona Energy Plc - Issue of Equity

09/21/2020 | 02:03am EDT

21 September 2020

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

(“Altona” or “the Company”)

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Element (“REE”) mining projects in Africa, announces that with regards to the signed non-binding Heads of Agreement with Leadway Group Ltd to acquire a 70% legal and beneficial interest in a greenfield mining project in Uganda, known as the Nankoma Rare Earth Project (“Nankoma”) (tenement TN03385), it has today issued 263,158 Altona Ordinary Shares (“the Shares”) in respect of its first tranche payment, as detailed in the RNS made earlier today.

The Shares have been issued at the current suspended price of 9.5p, for a total amount of £25,000, which provides Altona with a period of exclusivity over the licence area until 30 November 2020.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for the Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ("Admission").  It is anticipated that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 22 September 2020. 

On Admission, the Company’s enlarged share capital and total voting rights in the Company will comprise 1,865,592. On Admission, Leadway Group will hold a stake in Altona of 14.1% of the enlarged share capital.

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO
Philip Sutherland, Non-Executive Director
+44 (0) 7795 168 157
+61 (0)402 440 339 
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels

+44 (0) 20 3772 0021
Leander (Financial PR)

 		 +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Company Information

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals. 

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange (previously NEX) on 1 February 2019.  A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com.  This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.

Information on Minexia and NR Private Market

Minexia is a fin-tech business which has been in development for c.4years and launched its investment platform, NR Private Market in Q1 2019, which allows private investors ('Sophisticated' or 'High Net Worth') to access a pipeline of high quality, pre-screened, advanced exploration and or early stage development mining projects. The platform has successfully closed six deals (total value c. £10M) to date and has secured a dozen platform partners and 6,000+ active platform users.


© PRNewswire 2020

