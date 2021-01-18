Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Altona Energy Plc - Notification of Major Holding

01/18/2021 | 07:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Altona Energy
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Paul McKillen
City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name N/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 13th January 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 14th  January 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.06% N/A 6.06% 5,303,463
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 N/A N/A N/A

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BFZNKV91 321,278 6.06%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 321,278 6.06%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion United Kingdom
Date of completion 14th January 2021

   

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Paul McKillen
Contact address (registered office for legal entities)
E-Mail
Phone number / Fax number
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)

© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:33aVireo Health Appoints Victor E. Mancebo to Board of Directors
PR
07:32aTATE & LYLE : Partnering with Nestlé to address Brazil's fibre gap
PU
07:32aCRESCO LABS : Employees Volunteer Over 5,000 Hours for Company's 2020 “Make a Difference” Initiative
BU
07:31aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : to play its part in UK vaccination programme with subsidised rides
AQ
07:31aCANNASSURE THERAPEUTICS : DanCann Pharma's strategic partner, Cannassure Therapeutics Ltd., enter exclusive licensing agreement regarding topical medical cannabis products based on Lipidor's AKVANO® technology
AQ
07:31aEQUINOX GOLD : Announces Positive Drill Results from Piaba Underground and Genipapo Targets at Aurizona
AQ
07:31aTHINK RESEARCH : Announces Appointment of Dr. Eric Hoskins, Former Ontario Health Minister, to Board of Directors
AQ
07:31aNORTHERN VERTEX MINING : Reports Revenue of US$23.4 Million and Production of 12,401 Gold Equivalent Ounces for Quarter Ending December 31, 2020
PR
07:31aTRILLIUM GOLD MINES : Further Consolidates Confederation Lake Greenstone Belt, increases Larder Lake land holdings and adds Quebec Assets
PR
07:31aSPX FLOW : Completes Purchase of UTG Mixing Group
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ