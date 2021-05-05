Altona Rare Earths Plc - Issue of Equity

5 May 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

(“Altona” or “the Company”)

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Further to the RNS of 29 January and 11 March 2021, Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Elements mining projects in Africa, announces it has now received the final placing funds (£57,500) from the Placing it closed on 29 January, raising a total of £599,000 (before expenses) at 6.5 pence. As a result, a further 884,619 shares have been issued pursuant to the Placing.

In addition, the Company has also issued 493,207 shares to service providers in lieu of fees, as part of the ongoing arrangement it has with certain third parties. In total, the Company has issued a further 1,377,828 new ordinary shares (“the Shares”).

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Following this issue of 1,377,826 Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares, and the adjustment in respect of the shares issued in lieu of payment for services, the Company’s enlarged share capital and total voting rights in the Company will comprise 19,768,596. The Company has no shares held in Treasury. This figure of 19,768,596 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The new Shares will be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange (“AQSE”) on or around 7 May 2021.

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Company Information

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange (previously NEX) on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 4.14 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.