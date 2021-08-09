Altona Rare Earths Plc - New Company Website

9 August 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

(“Altona” or “the Company”)

NEW COMPANY WEBSITE

Altona (AQSE: ANR), a Rare Earths mining company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of projects in Africa, would like to direct shareholders to its new website:

www.altonaRE.com

The new website enhances the Company’s ability to communicate its strategy to shareholders and provides the opportunity to register for news alerts at this exciting time in Altona’s development, as it commences its exploration programme at the Monte Muambe Project in Mozambique and moves towards its transitions to listing on the London Stock Exchange.

www.altonaenergy.com

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Company Information

Altona Rare Earths Plc is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers. A new Company website is currently under construction at www.altonaRE.com