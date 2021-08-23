Log in
Altona Rare Earths Plc - Notice of AGM

08/23/2021 | 11:14am EDT
23 August 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

(“Altona” or “the Company”)

NOTICE OF AGM

Altona (AQSE: ANR) announces it is to hold its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on Monday 13 September at 11.30am, at the office of Orana Corporate, Eccleston Place, 25 Eccleston Yards, London, SW1W 9N.

A Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders and a copy of this year’s Annual Report (to 30 June 2021) can be found on the Company website:

https://www.altonare.com/investors/reports/

As this will be the Company’s first physical shareholder meeting in over two years, the board looks forward to meeting with its shareholders to provide an update on its progress over the last 12 months.

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaRE.com or contact:

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive                                      +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman                                             +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels                                                                 +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Company Information

Altona Rare Earths Plc is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa, acquiring its first mining project, the Monte Muambe Project in Mozambique, in June 2021.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) on 1 February 2019.  A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com.  This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers.

.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"