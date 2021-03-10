Log in
News  >  Companies

Altona Rare Earths Plc - Notification of Major Holding

03/10/2021 | 02:06am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Altona Energy
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name Paul McKillen
Kathryn McKillen
City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name N/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24 February 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 8 March 2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.99% N/A 4.99% 14,413,040
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 2.16% N/A 2.16%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BFZNKV91 720,000 4.99%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 720,000 4.99%

   

Place of completion United Kingdom
Date of completion 24th February 2021

© PRNewswire 2021
