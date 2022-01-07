Log in
AltruBio to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2022

01/07/2022 | 01:01pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that president and chief executive officer Judy Chou, Ph.D., will present a virtual corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase™ 2022 conference with an online presentation.

Dr. Judy Chou will present clinical trial updates and expected pipeline progress on immune checkpoint antibodies neihulizumab and leiolizumab in addition to the company’s fast-paced growth and development. Details about the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: President and CEO Judy Chou, Ph.D.
Date: January 10, 2022
Registration: Here

Registered attendees to Biotech Showcase can access AltruBio’s recorded company presentation with on-demand access.

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry’s largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 14th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

ABOUT ALTRUBIO INC.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its lead molecule, neihulizumab (AbGn-168H), an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1/CD162, has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and is currently prioritized for further clinical development in steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD). The company also has a number of next-generation PSGL-1 antibodies at the preclinical stage. Its lead preclinical candidate, leiolizumab (AbGn-268), has demonstrated high potency making it suitable for subcutaneous administration and is advancing toward IND for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as the Company's ability to raise additional capital, and risks related to the Company's ability to initiate, and enroll patients in, planned clinical trials. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts

AltruBio Inc:
+1-415-655-6603
+886-2-2627-2707
info@altrubio.com

Media Contact:
Darren Opland, PhD
LifeSci Communications
+1-646-627-8387
darren@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo


USA BMX Celebrates the Close of the 2021 Season as the Largest and Most Successful in the History of the Sport
