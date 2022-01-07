AltruBio to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that president and chief executive officer Judy Chou, Ph.D., will present a virtual corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase™ 2022 conference with an online presentation.



Dr. Judy Chou will present clinical trial updates and expected pipeline progress on immune checkpoint antibodies neihulizumab and leiolizumab in addition to the company’s fast-paced growth and development. Details about the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: President and CEO Judy Chou, Ph.D.

Date: January 10, 2022

Registration: Here

Registered attendees to Biotech Showcase can access AltruBio’s recorded company presentation with on-demand access.

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 14th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

ABOUT ALTRUBIO INC.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its lead molecule, neihulizumab (AbGn-168H), an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1/CD162, has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and is currently prioritized for further clinical development in steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD). The company also has a number of next-generation PSGL-1 antibodies at the preclinical stage. Its lead preclinical candidate, leiolizumab (AbGn-268), has demonstrated high potency making it suitable for subcutaneous administration and is advancing toward IND for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

