Altum Technologies and Nippon Steel Engineering Announce Release of Their Smart Cleaning Service, in Addition Altum Technologies Has Secured Next Stage Growth Funding

01/12/2022 | 12:01am EST
Altum Technologies Oy (CEO: Matias Tainela, HQ in Helsinki Finland, hereinafter “Altum”) and Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd. (CEO: Yukito Ishiwa, HQ in Tokyo, Japan, hereinafter referred to as “NSE”) are announcing joint collaboration to launch a new Smart Cleaning Service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005095/en/

A focused ultrasound technology can remove foulants from piping and other industrial equipment. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A focused ultrasound technology can remove foulants from piping and other industrial equipment. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This new service will allow process manufacturers to clean and prevent fouling from industrial equipment and piping by using software-guided ultrasonic technology. Both companies have now signed a licensing agreement of Altum’s ZPD technology to make the Smart Cleaning Service available throughout Japan across different industries like energy, petrochemicals, paper manufacturing, food, beverage companies and more.

Now Altum and NSE are combining forces to provide an ultrasonic solution that is not only powerful enough but effective for large and several types of industrial process equipment and devices. From now on companies won’t be suffering from fouling and its many related issues like production and capacity loss.

Regarding the current market size, which the Smart Cleaning Service will be covering in Japan, is estimated to be $1.8 billion dollars (200 billion yen). NSE and Altum will continue working towards expanding this market size to new heights.

The goal of Altum and NSE collaboration is not only to bring benefits to the industry but also to the entire Planet as there will be CO2 emissions reduction from industrial production facilities. In addition, alternative methods of cleaning include toxic chemicals and it is the aim of Altum and NSE to eliminate or reduce the need of using these chemicals for cleaning production processes. NSE’s and Altum’s ultrasonic service will serve as an unprecedented tool to fight climate change to help companies to meet several of the UN set SDGs.

Altum has also secured next round of growth funding from LocalTapiola insurance companies, Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd) and Maki.vc.

Altum provides its ZPD service globally to process industry contributing to improve the energy efficiency of factories. This will reduce the environmental burden and will contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society through its widespread use.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS