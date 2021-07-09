Alum : Current report tax decision

Fri, 07/09/2021 - 18:18

Significant event to be reported : Information on the significant litigation

The Company Alum S.A. informs investors and all the persons who may be interested that, after having carried out a control by ANAF, DGFP Galati trough AJFP Constanta, by which additional payment obligations were established for the company in the amount of 19.67 mln. RON, filed an appeal against the tax decision, and would use all the ways provided by law for its annulment and recovery of the amounts paid by the company according to the decision.

The company considers the tax decision to be groundless and illegitimate.