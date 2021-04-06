Log in
Aluma Tower Makes Significant Sales Leadership Hire

04/06/2021
Aluma Tower Company, the world’s preeminent supplier of aluminum mobile telescoping trailer-tower systems, announced today the appointment of Elizabeth DeAngelis as Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development.

DeAngelis brings 20 years of experience in generating dramatic revenue growth, ensuring customer satisfaction and retention, and championing company expansion into new markets. She will report to Shane Mullan, General Manager and Executive Vice President and will serve on the company’s executive committee.

Ron Pyles, board member and operating partner, stated, “We selected Elizabeth because of positive board level experience with her in multiple other growing businesses. She is a leader, mentor, and coach who guides her teams to extraordinary success. At Aluma, she will use her experience in telecommunications and other technologies to help the company continue its rapid growth into new broadband delivery applications, while enhancing the company’s collaboration with customers in the company’s military, law enforcement, oil and gas, emergency management, surveillance, weather monitoring and other verticals.”

“Elizabeth is the right person at the right time for Aluma,” said Mullan. “Her experiences, existing senior relationships with current and targeted clients, and focus on understanding client applications and use cases will enable us to sustain the rapid growth we have achieved over the past several years.”

DeAngelis stated, “I am extremely excited to join the Aluma team. Shane has assembled an extraordinary team who are customer-focused. This will be a unique opportunity for me, and my new team of sales professionals, to advance Aluma into expanding markets. I am particularly pleased that the company’s products, with customization by our amazing in-house engineering team, will empower the rapid expansion of broadband geographically as well as in terms of bandwidth availability.”

About Aluma

Aluma Tower Company, Inc. conceives, designs, engineers, manufacturers, integrates, deploys and services a robust line of customizable telescoping towers and associated products. The company globally serves mission critical verticals including military, telecommunications service providers, law enforcement, emergency management, surveillance, weather monitoring, oil and gas, and utilities.


