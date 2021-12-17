Aluminium hits three-week high on China supply worries

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices touched a
three-week high on Friday after China's output of raw material
alumina slumped last month, highlighting the risk of tight
supply due to power shortages.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
had climbed 2.2% to $2,725 a tonne by 1100 GMT, the strongest
since Nov. 26.
China's output of alumina - which is smelted to make
aluminium - fell in November by 4.5% year-on-year to its lowest
in 18 months, official data showed on Friday.
China aims to lower its carbon output by restricting the
electricity consumption and production of power-intensive
industries such as alumina refining and aluminium smelting.
Investors have refocused on potential shortages of
industrial metals after being distracted recently by whether the
U.S. Federal Reserve would tackle rising inflation with faster
bond tapering and interest rate rises next year, an analyst
said.
"The FOMC meeting on Wednesday created a relief rally across
risky assets and that means the market can refocus on the
internal fundamentals, which are generally supportive," said Ole
Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
"Having survived another downside attempt, if we can hold
these levels, then potentially we could be gearing up for some
fresh upside as we head into 2022."
* LME zinc edged up 0.3% to $3,430.50 a tonne,
building on gains of 4.6% a day earlier when it touched a
two-month high after Nyrstar said it planned to shut
its French plant due to high European power prices.
Shanghai zinc prices ended more than 4% higher on
Friday after scaling an over one-month peak.
The plant closure plans prompted analysts at Citi to raise
their three-month zinc forecast to $3,700 per tonne from $3,350.
* The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract
<MZN0-3> rose to $43 a tonne, up from $9.75 two days earlier,
indicating tightening nearby supplies.
* LME copper edged up 0.1% to $9,514 a tonne, nickel
advanced 0.9% to $19,795 a tonne, lead climbed
0.8% to $2,325.50 and tin gained 1.6% to $39,310.
($1 = 6.3709 Chinese yuan renminbi)
