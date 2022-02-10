Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Aluminium leads weekly gains in base metals amid supply fears

02/10/2022 | 11:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 11 (Reuters) - London base metals fell on Friday as a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data stoked worries about a more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, though all metals, led by aluminium, were on track for weekly gains.

Aluminium prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped in morning trade, while other base metals advanced, with copper rising to its highest level in nearly four months following the release of upbeat bank lending data in China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month LME aluminium, which scaled to its highest level in more than 13 years on Thursday, was down 1.3% at $3,207 a tonne, as of 0341 GMT.

* Although worries about smelter shutdowns in China and Europe and dwindling inventories at exchange warehouses have fanned fears about shortages, putting the lightweight metal on track for weekly gain of more than 4%.

* The U.S. central bank is facing increasing pressure to take a stronger stand against inflation following an unexpectedly large jump in U.S. consumer prices in January.

* New aluminium arrivals in LME warehouses sent on-warrant stockpiles soaring by 42% to 595,150 tonnes, data showed on Thursday, easing worries about supply.

* The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai exchange ended the morning trade 2% lower at 22,775 yuan ($3,580.92) a tonne, on track for its first loss in eight sessions.

* New bank lending in China more than tripled in January from the previous month, beating forecasts and hitting a record high, as the central bank seeks to shore up slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.

* Indonesia has suspended the operations of more than 1,000 miners of coal, tin and other minerals due to a failure to submit 2022 work plans, according to a document reviewed by Reuters issued by the Minerals and Coal Directorate of the mining ministry.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets fell on Friday, after red-hot U.S. inflation data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official fuelled bets on U.S. interest rates being hiked more aggressively, and sent U.S. Treasury yields jumping.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Dec

0700 UK GDP Estimate YY, MM Dec

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Dec

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Jan

0700 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q4

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Feb

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

($1 = 6.3601 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALL METALS INDEX -1.29% 292.008 Delayed Quote.6.09%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -2.15% 202.4414 Delayed Quote.16.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 6.36815 Delayed Quote.0.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aUK must do more to recoup billions of pounds of COVID fraud - lawmakers say
RE
12:17aIndian shares fall as U.S. data triggers foreign outflow worries
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:02aRate hike bets lend bid to the dollar
RE
02/10LAANET : Estonia welcomes UK´s decision to significantly strengthen NATO's deterrence in Estonia
PU
02/10Singapore set for 2022 budget surplus as COVID-19 costs recede, tax hike looms
RE
02/10Malaysian economy swings back to growth as pandemic curbs ease
RE
02/10Chinese Developers Rise on Signs of Support From Beijing
DJ
02/10Malaysia's Capital A eyes separate listing of aviation business
RE
02/10China stocks rise on strong credit growth; U.S. rate hike bets cap gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
2Explainer-The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should care
3Activist shareholder Quarz objects to terms of $3 bln Singapore REIT me..
4U.S. urges Canada to use federal powers to ease border protest disrupti..
5China stocks rise on strong credit growth; U.S. rate hike bets cap gain..

HOT NEWS