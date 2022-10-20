Aluminium rebounds on fall in stocks, hope about Chinese curbs

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices bounced on
Thursday, breaking four sessions of losses, as available
inventories slid and investors hoped that China would ease its
strict COVID restrictions.
Three month aluminium had gained 2.6% to $2,226 a
tonne by 1015 GMT after sliding 8% over the past four sessions.
The most-traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange climbed 1% to 18,460 yuan a tonne.
"We might see some bounces in metals prices, mostly on
rates-related re-positioning and short-covering, but there's
nothing sustainably bullish in this market – it’s still
overwhelmingly bearish out there," said Tom Price, head of
commodities Strategy at Liberum.
"We’ve noticed that whenever there's any suggestion of a
positive shift in markets, lots of cash piles back in. Fact is,
investors worldwide are still ready to re-engage on any green
shoots of optimism."
China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for
inbound visitors from 10 to seven days, Bloomberg News reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
"(It is) sentiment-driven. If they cut quarantine, at least
it brings us closer to a reopen, which will have a powerful
impact since China consumes a lot," said Marex analyst Zenon Ho.
China has been imposing strict movements and quarantine
regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has
dampened economic growth and demand for metals.
Available inventories of aluminium in LME registered
warehouses <MALSTX-TOTAL> slid 18%, data showed on Thursday,
after owners of over 100,000 tonnes of metal gave notice they
want to withdraw their material.
Capping price gains, however, was other data that showed
overall supply was still healthy, with global primary aluminium
supply rising 4.3% year-on-year in September to 5.7 million
tonnes.
Among other metals, LME copper rose 1.2% to
$7,477.50 a tonne, zinc added 0.2% to $2,905.50, but
nickel shed 0.4% to $21,850, lead dropped 1.6%
to $1,953.50 and tin dipped 0.3% to $19,290.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 7.2342 yuan)
(Reporting by Eric Onstad,
Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)