Aluminum Association Congratulates Commerce Secretary Nominee Gina Raimondo

January 7, 2021

Tom Dobbins, president & CEO of the Aluminum Association released the following statement following President-elect Joe Biden's announcement of his intention to nominate Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo to lead the Commerce Department:

'We look forward to working with Governor Raimondo on a variety of important issues facing the U.S. aluminum industry. Given her work in Rhode Island and as a former chair of the Democratic Governors Association, Gov. Raimondo has cultivated a strong relationship with the business community, including manufacturers. The industry has two antidumping and countervailing duty cases on flat-rolled aluminum currently under review by the Commerce Department and the U.S. International Trade Commission with final decisions expected in 2021. This year will also be critical as the department's International Trade Administration implements the newly created Aluminum Import Monitoring (AIM) system. Finally, we will continue to advocate for reforms to the Section 232 aluminum tariff exclusion process. She will be supported by cadre of dedicated and talented career officials at the Department of Commerce. Congratulations to Gov. Raimondo and we look forward to working with her and her team.'



About The Aluminum Association

The Aluminum Association represents aluminum production and jobs in the United States, ranging from primary production to value added products to recycling, as well as suppliers to the industry. The association is the industry's leading voice, representing companies that make 70 percent of the aluminum and aluminum products shipped in North America. The association develops global standards, business intelligence, sustainability research and industry expertise for member companies, policymakers and the general public. The aluminum industry helps manufacturers produce sustainable and innovative products, including more fuel-efficient vehicles, recyclable packaging, greener buildings and modern electronics. In the U.S., the aluminum industry supports $172 billion in economic activity and nearly 660,000 jobs. For more information visit https://www.aluminum.org, on Twitter @AluminumNews or at Facebook.com/AluminumAssociation.

