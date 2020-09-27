Alvarez & Marsal appointed administrator of NMC healthcare in the UAE

Richard Fleming and Ben Cairns of Alvarez & Marsal have been appointed as joint administrators, the firm said in an emailed statement.

The turnaround specialist said the appointment related directly to 36 operating businesses in the United Arab Emirates, but did not apply to businesses outside the country.

The appointment "will also allow the group of entities to secure an additional $325 million financing facility whilst protecting the businesses from creditor action," Alvarez & Marsal said.

Alvarez & Marsal said the administrators would lead the financial restructuring of those businesses while the existing NMC management team remained in operational control of the day-to-day running of medical and clinical activities.

