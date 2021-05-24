Alvaria : Inherits The Forum Award Wins for Aspect Software and Noble Systems

Proud winners of Supplier and Client Partnership Category, Aspect with Hoist and Noble Systems with Capquest

Today, Alvaria, a global leader in customer experience and workforce engagement technology solutions, is delighted to inherit recognition in two categories in the prestigious 2021 Supplier and Client Partnership Awards: Operational Transformation with Hoist Finance and Aspect Software, and Workforce Optimisation with Capquest, part of Arrow Global Group plc., and Noble Systems.

In the Operational Transformation category, Alvaria is honored to win with Hoist Finance. In February and March 2020, Aspect Software and Hoist accelerated a six-month roll-out plan of the Aspect Via® Platform into just 11 days.

“We are humbled to be recognised by The Forum for our response to the start of the COVID-19 crisis. We were able to redeploy 800 agents working in eleven contact centres across eight countries to the safety of their homes in just a matter of days. We managed this with no downtime and no disruption for our customers. We have been undergoing significant transformation and Aspect have been by our side at every step of the way, thanks to their prompt and reactive professional services team”, says Jarkko Heinonen, Chief Digital Officer at Hoist Finance.

Alvaria celebrates Noble Systems' long-term relationship with Capquest leading to the win in the workforce optimisation category with the Noble Gamification and Noble ShiftTrack workforce management solutions. Both organisations have worked hard to ensure that the partnership is a success and that the right solutions are in place and tuned to improve Capquest’s employee engagement and efficiency in managing their teams.

“We’re proud that The Forum has recognised Capquest’s strong, collaborative and creative partnership with Noble Systems. Following the implementation of Noble Gamification, our after-call work reduced, which meant we could devote more time each month to building better financial futures for our customers. It also meant we could improve our Capquest colleagues’ experience as part of the Arrow Global family – something that we’re always striving to do”, said Adelle Smith, Operations Director.

“We are very proud of these two wins in the Supplier and Client Partnership Award category. Working with Hoist and Capquest to achieve these awards shows our commitment to the European market and our customer first philosophy”, said Patrick Dennis, President and CEO of Alvaria.

The Forum is an independent association established in the UK in 2000, offering a trusted space for professionals in contact centre, field service, back office or retail. The awards were launched to connect the contact centre community and to raise standards in customer operations. With over 20 years of best practice benchmarking, The Forum community of professionals is recognised as the ‘go-to place’ for innovation in customer operations, working across all industry sectors.

The Forum Supplier & Client Partnerships Award was judged by a panel of independent experts in recognition of technology partnerships. It is awarded to companies that role model an exemplary strategic supplier and client partnership through best practice implementation and support with demonstrable results and benefits.

“The Partnership Award for Operational Transformation was presented to Aspect and Hoist Finance due to their ambitious new European platform that was delivered through an open partnership built on trust, and a common goal to roll out the solution within weeks”, said Phil Anderson, Director at The Forum. “The Supplier & Client Partnership Award for WFO was presented to Noble Systems and Capquest because the judges felt that the two organisations truly worked as one team, with a solution providing huge benefits in planning and colleague motivation”.

