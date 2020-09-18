Alzheimer's Association® Recognizes Sunrise Senior Living Memory Care Training

Sunrise’s Evidenced-based Dementia Care Centers on Enhancing Lives of Senior Residents

Sunrise Senior Living revealed today that the senior care company’s distinctively crafted suite of memory care training designed for its team members was recognized by the Alzheimer's Association® (AAIC) earlier this year.

“Sunrise’s Orientation Memory Care Training is recognized by the Alzheimer’s Association® for incorporating the evidenced-based Dementia Care Practice Recommendations in the following topic areas: Alzheimer’s and dementia, person-centered care, assessment and care planning, activities of daily living, and behaviors and communication,” according to the certification statement from the AAIC.

Sunrise Senior Living leads the industry in evidence-based initiatives that help promote overall quality of life for individuals experiencing memory loss in community-based settings. Sunrise’s commitment to quality care utilizes a holistic model in supporting people with memory loss through mind, body and spirit with the goal to enhance meaning in their lives through truly personalized programming and interactions.

“As one of the few authorized Validation Method organizations in the world, we are honored to have our specialized training credentialed by the Alzheimer’s Association. We share a passion for a holistic approach to person-centered care, which prioritizes preserving seniors’ dignity while celebrating their life’s accomplishments and ongoing interests,” said Rita Altman, senior vice president of Memory Care & Program Services. “We know that every person has a unique story and basic human needs. Our training incorporates these principles into the memory care support that we provide each day to our cherished residents, and the Validation Method is central to our programming. During COVID-19, it has become even more important for our team members to practice these proven verbal and nonverbal forms of communication with residents to stay engaged.”

This distinguished accomplishment is one of the first steps of Sunrise’s ongoing formal education plans for team members that sets the company apart in the senior care industry, particularly in the area of memory care.

Behavioral expressions and Neuropsychiatric Symptoms of Dementia affect people living with dementia almost universally and may occur in all stages of the disease. They are often a major source of distress for not only the individual living with dementia but also their caregiver. The Person-Centered Approach allows caregivers to reduce distressing behavioral expressions by properly addressing, tracking and trending expressions to personalize interventions in resident’s care plans. The training seeks to identify possible causes of behavioral expressions and unmet needs to educate and empower the caregiver with the right tools to be successful in meeting the needs of individuals living with dementia and, in turn, enhance their well-being.

“We are committed to providing our residents the best possible home, with plenty of experiences that bring meaning and purpose,” said Chris Winkle, chief executive officer. “As part of that commitment, we believe in investing in training for our teams to be equipped with the tools to offer our Reminiscence residents quality memory care and programming.”

Sunrise’s Reminiscence® Memory Care Program offers a neighborhood specially designed for people living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other forms of memory loss. Reminiscence Neighborhoods provide an environment based on comfort and security. Each Reminiscence resident is assigned a designated Life Enrichment Manager (LEM) who is responsible for creating a care plan based on the resident’s personal preferences.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Sunrise Senior Living, a McLean, Va.-based company employs approximately 32,000 people. As of September 1, 2020, Sunrise operated 329 communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, including 21 Gracewell Healthcare communities, with a total unit capacity of approximately 29,500. Sunrise offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services. To learn more about Sunrise, please visit SunriseSeniorLiving.com.

