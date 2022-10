Clayton spent over 20 years as a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP before he became the 32nd chairman of the SEC in 2017. He currently serves as a senior policy adviser and counsel at the New York-based law firm.

He also serves as non-executive chairman of Apollo Global Management Inc's board and a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee.

