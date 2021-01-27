Log in
AmSty : Announces Polystyrene Price Increase Effective February 1, 2021

01/27/2021 | 04:33pm EST
AmSty announces an increase in the transaction price of all grades of polystyrene produced by the Company of $0.03/lb., effective February 1, 2021. This price supersedes all other previously announced price changes.

About AmSty

AmSty is a leading integrated producer of polystyrene and styrene monomer, offering solutions and services to customers in a variety of global markets. AmSty is a member of the American Chemistry Council and its Responsible Care initiative, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. AmSty is a joint venture equally owned by Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and Trinseo LLC. For more information, visit AmSty.com.


© Business Wire 2021
